Is ‘Godzilla Minus One’ Part of the MonsterVerse?

Godzilla fans received two live-action Godzilla-centric projects this year with the release of Godzilla Minus One and Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. However, viewers may be wondering what’s part of the MonsterVerse and what’s set outside it.

The MonsterVerse is an expanding shared universe created by Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment. It kicked off in 2014 with Godzilla, after Legendary struck an agreement with Godzilla’s creator and owner, Toho Studios. Legendary was also able to gain the rights to feature King Kong in its universe, resulting in Kong: Skull Island and the crossover film Godzilla vs. Kong. Kong and Godzilla are preparing to return next year with Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. However, fans will get to see Godzilla on both the big and small screen before his next Kong crossover.

Viewers have received small doses of Godzilla in the Apple TV+ series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. Additionally, they’ll see the King of Monsters on the big screen when Godzilla Minus One stomps into U.S. theaters on December 1. However, is the Godzilla wreaking havoc on postwar Japan in Godzilla Minus One the same one as the Godzilla that destroyed San Francisco in the MonsterVerse?

What universe is Godzilla Minus One set in?

Fortunately, fans won’t need to worry about catching up with the MonsterVerse before seeing Godzilla Minus One. That is because the film is not part of Legendary’s and Warner Bros.’ shared universe. It’s actually a Japanese film produced and distributed by Godzilla’s original owner, Toho. It’s not a part of any universe.

While Toho has produced and distributed 33 films about Godzilla that are non-canon to the MonsterVerse, it hasn’t created its own official shared universe yet. Additionally, Godzilla Minus One isn’t directly related to any of the studio’s previous films. It largely feels like a modern remake of the original 1954 Godzilla film.

Ultimately, Godzilla Minus One can be enjoyed as a standalone film even by those who aren’t very familiar with the Titan’s movie history or the MonsterVerse.

