Is Fourth Wing Spicy? Explained

Who doesn’t love spicy wings? Give me a dozen. Two dozen. Whether the story is historical, fantastical, or factual, everyone wants it to be a little unmentionable, if you know what I mean. Wink wink. If you want to know all the juicy deets about Fourth Wing, check out this article.

What’s Fourth Wing About?

Fourth Wing is about young, hot dragon riders sweating and grunting around a fantasy world. The action is set in college (where else does spicy stuff happen?), but unlike regular college, this college is for WAR. Usually, people went to college to avoid going to war, but this fantastical regime didn’t get the memo. The story centers on Violet Sorrengail, a 20-year-old Basgiath War College student who wants to play it safe and enter the school’s Scribe Quadrant. Which pretty much means all she’ll be piloting is a desk. Instead, her mother forces her to join the dangerous but sexy Rider Quadrant, where she will pilot fire-breathing, flying reptiles.

Violet has a lot to deal with in the Rider Quadrant. She’s got a full schedule like most college students, but much of her time is occupied by trying not to die. Again, typical dorm life. She also has to focus on bonding with her dragon and proving that she can handle the rigors of dragon rider life. Her comrades aren’t so sure. Violet is described as having a “small frame”, which makes other riders think that she’s too weak to get her wyvern flying license, so to speak. One of the opps, Jack Barlowe, will do anything he can to bring our girl down. Meanwhile, she has to prove herself to her squad leader Xaden Riorson. The only sticky wicket is that Violet’s mom killed Xaden’s dad in an ill-fated rebellion long ago. But that’s nothing a little love can’t fix.

Is It Spicy?

If you didn’t get the hint, yes. Fourth Wing is spicy. But where does the book fall on the spice spectrum from Tabasco sauce to ghost pepper? Allow me to explain. Fourth Wing is like eating any spicy meal. The spice starts slow. A kiss here, a tender embrace there. As you keep going, the heat ramps up. Towards the tail end of the book, the spice gets pretty outrageous. You start sweating, and your lips go numb. And just when you think it’s over, the plot goes back for seconds. And thirds. But the real flavor that adds to the spice of this dish is the tension and the chemistry between the characters. Readers expecting smut 20 pages in will be disappointed. Perhaps that’s the wrong word … they’ll be edged? It’ll be a whole streak. But their patience shall be rewarded. Dragons aren’t the only thing these characters are riding. IF YOU CATCH MY DRIFT!

