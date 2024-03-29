Let’s Talk About the Spiciest Chapters in ‘Fourth Wing’

A new fantasy romance series has taken the world by storm, or dragons! Rebecca Yarros’s series Fourth Wing has become a huge bestseller and is beloved by many, even on BookTok. But what if you’re just here for the spicy chapters?

Recommended Videos

Fourth Wing is one of my favorite recent fantasy reads thanks to the intense enemies-to-lovers trope and the new mythical world, so stay tuned if you want to prepare for each spicy chapter of this hot romance.

Spoilers ahead!

Enroll at Basigath War College

We’re first introduced to twenty-year-old Violet Sorrengail, who intends to enroll in the Scribe Quadrant. However, General Sorrengail (her intimidating mother) has other plans. Violet has to walk across the deadly parapet and enroll in the War College in hopes of surviving long enough to become a dragon rider. Violet doesn’t consider herself tough when she’s incredibly short and her bones are brittle (finally, a protagonist I can relate to).

Basgiath War College is dangerous for anyone, but most people would kill Violet just for being her mother’s daughter. Violet must survive using her wit and willpower, but that’s not the only danger she will face. Rebecca Yarros has confirmed there will be five books in the series after just announcing her new book Onyx Storm, which will be released in January 2025.

Prepare for spice

Everyone loves a good spicy romance, and Fourth Wing is no exception. Here’s a list of all the spicy chapters you can expect from the first book in this series:

Chapter 22: This chapter may only contain a kiss, but that kiss is steamy, passionate, and just the right amount of spice to keep you hooked and waiting for the next moment between these characters. This chapter is the first time we see Violet and Xaden finally break down barriers and embrace each other in a way that doesn’t look like they’re going to kill each other.

Chapter 30: Throwing all caution to the wind, Xaden and Violet officially hook up in this scene, and the passion does not disappoint. It even causes lightning to strike in more ways than one. Who doesn’t love enemies-to-lovers and then just outrageously spicy scenes when they finally give in? Sign me up!

Chapter 32: Once just isn’t enough for Rebecca Yarros, and she gives the fans what they want with yet another spicy scene. Xaden is quickly becoming a favorite among book readers, and it’s easy to see why, especially reading these passionate chapters. Violet is one lucky girl.

(featured image: Red Letter Books)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]