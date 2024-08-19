There’s a surprisingly powerful true story behind ‘Find Me Falling’

While Find Me Falling may initially appear to be a typical romantic comedy, the movie’s unique premise and Cyprus setting raise questions about whether it tells a true story.

Find Me Falling follows rock star John Allman (Harry Connick, Jr.), who is down on his luck as his latest album fails to meet sales expectations. Dejected by the failure, he abruptly moves to a remote location in Cyprus, buying a house that seems like an incredible deal. However, he soon realizes his house is so cheap because it is located next to a suicide hotspot. As John navigates the tragic history of his location, his stay becomes further complicated when he runs into one of his former partners and is forced to confront their complicated past.

While Find Me Falling boasts a few rom-com clichés, the side story about John’s home makes it feel distinct from other movies in the genre. Instead of a typical story of someone reconnecting with their old love, the film at times navigates more serious territory. As viewers watch the movie, they’re likely to wonder where the inspiration for Find Me Falling‘s more unique aspects came from.

Is Find Me Falling based on a true story?

Find Me Falling isn’t directly based on a true story, but screenwriter and director Stelana Kliris draws inspiration from one real-life story. The movie is partially inspired by Don Ritchie, an Australian man who took advantage of living close to a location infamous for suicides and saved numerous lives. Ritchie lived near The Gap in Sydney, Australia, an ocean cliff that sees an estimated 50 suicides a year. During his lifetime, Ritchie earned the nickname “Angel of the Gap.”

After serving in World War II and establishing a career as a businessman, Ritchie moved to Sydney in 1964. At the time, there wasn’t such a thing as suicide hotlines or cellular phones to report an emergency. So Ritchie took it upon himself to try to rescue these individuals. Whenever he’d spot someone standing at the cliff’s edge from his home, he’d walk out to them and gently ask, “Can I help you in some way?” These simple words were often enough to draw individuals away from the edge and to compel them to reconsider their actions. However, Ritchie occasionally would risk his own life to physically restrain individuals to prevent them from jumping if his words didn’t work. Once he got them away from the edge, he’d invite them into his home for a cup of tea.

Over the years, Ritchie saved at least 160 lives, but his family suspects that many of the rescues went unrecorded. The actual number of lives he saved could be closer to 500. Ritchie passed away in 2012, but his legacy remains alive, as he’s still fondly remembered as The Angel of the Gap. Every year, World Mental Health Day usually stirs tributes to Ritchie for his heroic acts.

Ritchie’s story is what inspired the premise of Find Me Falling, as Kliris contemplated what would happen if a jaded rock star lived near a location like The Gap instead of an “angel.” The movie doesn’t directly adapt his story to the screen as it focuses more on the rom-com elements of the story. Still, it does maintain a subtle suicide prevention message.

