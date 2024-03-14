‘Eternals’ Fans Are up in Arms Over Bob Iger Reportedly Canceling ‘Eternals 2′

Insiders suggest that Bob Iger will not be expanding several Marvel Cinematic Universe film series. However, the film earning Disney the most (or at least the loudest) backlash for reportedly canceling is Eternals 2.

Prominent Hollywood insider Daniel Richtman alleges that Disney has a plan to deal with its recent Marvel box office woes. The studio faced a number of box office flops last year, including two big-budget MCU films: Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvels. According to Richtman, Iger’s response is to only focus on “guaranteed hits” and refrain from taking too many risks. Meanwhile, the so-called risky movies that Marvel is allegedly not going through with include Eternals 2, Captain Marvel 3, and Ant-Man 4.

It is disappointing to learn those film series may not continue. However, one can admit that the Ant-Man series has already run its course and that the character may function better in crossover films than in solo ones moving forward. Although Captain Marvel 3‘s cancellation feels unfair given the challenges The Marvels faced, hopefully, it doesn’t mean all the stories in the film series are done. Perhaps Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan could still get her own spinoff movie. The cancellation that is bound to sting the most, though, is Eternals 2.

Why fans are outraged about Eternals 2‘s alleged cancellation

Eternals 2 isn’t officially canceled yet, but its prospects already didn’t look good before Richtman’s claim. Although the film premiered three years ago, a sequel has not been greenlit. When the MCU started planning its release schedule for Phases 5 and 6, Eternals 2 was noticeably absent. Aside from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Eternals is the lowest-rated MCU film on Rotten Tomatoes. Its disappointing box office performance was also comparable to that of the third Ant-Man movie.

Upon its release, many dubbed Eternals the worst MCU movie. However, now that there has been time to re-evaluate it, many have reversed their opinions on it. Eternals definitely missed the mark in some areas, including pacing and script. It has one of the most star-studded and diverse casts and crew of any Marvel movie, yet it seemed to waste its talent. At the same time, though, many point out that the movie had loads of potential. It was bold, daring, ambitious, and a breath of fresh air, with its diversity, representation, and deep dive into the Celestials and Eternals. Additionally, its subpar box office performance may be partially attributed to the fact that it was one of the first major post-pandemic releases.

Eternals had all the makings of a great movie, it just wasn’t executed very well. If the sequel learned from the mistakes of the original film, there’s no reason why it couldn’t be a top-notch movie. Meanwhile, canceling Eternals 2 makes it unlikely any facet of that story would continue, given how self-contained the original was. So many likable and well-developed characters will likely just go to waste. It’s true that Eternals 2 wouldn’t be a “guaranteed hit,” but that doesn’t seem like enough excuse to ignore the high potential it does have. Viewers’ heated responses to the film’s alleged cancellation highlight just how underrated the movie may have been.

Viewers have a right to be outraged, as Disney’s alleged new strategy is deeply concerning. When Disney claims it’s not going to take “risks” anymore, most recognize that female-led and diverse films are often considered risky because of the fear racist and sexist bigots will lash out.

This exact formula was a major reason for the studio’s flops in the past. It was too afraid to take risks and delve into new stories so it pushed a few film series, formats, and characters to exhaustion. The box office is far more complicated than assuming every movie that performed well will produce a successful sequel and any movie that struggled slightly won’t, regardless of its potential.

