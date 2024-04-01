Skip to main content

What to Know About the ELF Halo Glow Series

By Apr 1st, 2024, 5:51 pm
Elf Halo Glow Liquid Filter and Elf Halo Glow Setting Powder

If you’re on the beauty side of TikTok, then you’ve likely been thinking about buying the e.l.f. Halo Glow highlighter. Beauty influencers are all raving about this drugstore highlighter since it’s a perfect dupe for the Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter.

I’ve seen enough influencers to know that the differences between e.l.f.’s Halo Glow and Charlotte Tilbury’s Hollywood Flawless Filter are little to none, except the latter has a hefty price tag.

If the influencers have you convinced, you might be happy to know that like the pricier Charlotte Tilbury version, e.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter is water-based. Water is its first ingredient listed. This is great news for anyone who avoids silicone-based makeup for any number of reasons, whether it’s an allergy, other reaction, or just a desire for a lighter-feeling face.

Though if you have oily skin, it’s best to wear a mattifying primer so that the product won’t wash off easily.

