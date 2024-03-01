‘Drive-Away Dolls’ Is a Total Delight—So When Can You Watch It at Home?

Ethan Coen—one half of the prolific Coen Brothers—has made his solo narrative directorial debut with Drive-Away Dolls, which he co-wrote with Tricia Cooke. It’s a movie that really gives us the vibes of Raising Arizona but if Holly Hunter was a lesbian whose messy dating history forces her out of town.

Classis Coen Brothers movies like The Big Lebowski and Raising Arizona gave us incredibly high stakes alongside off-the-walls comedic moments and Drive-Away Dolls does the same and then some! And with amazing performances from Margaret Qualley, Geraldine Viswanathan, Beanie Feldstein, Pedro Pascal, Colman Domingo, and more, there is plenty for fans to be eager to see.

It’s a perfect first solo outing (in the narrative form since Ethan Coen did direct a documentary) but if going to the theater isn’t an option for you, you might be wondering whether or not you can see Drive-Away Dolls on your television at home. Well, I’m sure you can. Just not anytime soon. Drive-Away Dolls hit theaters on February 23, 2024. So those who are instantly looking for the streaming date are going to be a little disappointed.

As of this moment, there is no set date for a streaming release for Drive-Away Dolls. You can, however, pre-order the film on sites like Vudu, Apple TV+, and Amazon. Since Focus Features is part of Universal, it’s likely Drive-Away Dolls will end up on Peacock … eventually!

For now, you’ll have to just drive yourself to the theater in order to experience the joy of Ethan Coen and Tricia Cooke’s Drive-Away Dolls.

(featured image: Wilson Webb / Working Title / Focus Features)

