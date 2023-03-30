IT’S HAPPENING!

According to reporting from the New York Times, the moment we’ve been waiting for—not letting ourselves get our hopes up, not believing it could actually be a reality, just a beautiful fantasy we kept in the back of our minds—is finally upon us.

Donald Trump is getting indicted.

“A Manhattan grand jury voted to indict Donald J. Trump on Thursday for his role in paying hush money to a porn star, according to five people with knowledge of the matter, a historic development that will shake up the 2024 presidential race and forever mark him as the nation’s first former president to face criminal charges,” writes the Times.

In a separate article titled “This is what will happen when Trump is arrested” (note the when not if there—it’s a beautiful thing), the outlet knows exactly what we want to hear:

He will be fingerprinted. He will be photographed. He may even be handcuffed. And in the coming days, the former president of the United States of America will be read the standard Miranda warning: He will be told that he has the right to remain silent and the right to an attorney.

We know that Trump has been playing out his own arrest fantasies, and that he’s itching to let his followers see him in handcuffs because he thinks it’ll rile them up and gain more of their love/campaign donations.

The thing is, I don’t care. I don’t care that he wants this, or that it will be a perverse political boon to him in the eyes of his most despicable supporters. I want this just as badly—we all do. And it’s finally, really happening.

There’s no word yet on the timeline, or if Trump will surrender himself or make law enforcement bring him in, but I imagine things will move quickly and we’ll be watching every second of it.

(featured image: Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

