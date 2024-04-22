A close-up shot of Wolverine (Hugh Jackman)'s adamantium claws in the trailer for 'Deadpool and Wolverine'
Category:
Movies

There’s Just One Character Missing From the New ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Trailer

Image of Britt Hayes
Britt Hayes
|
Published: Apr 22, 2024 03:59 pm

The new trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine has everything: Marvel cameos, a Kevin Feige reference, Wolverine dropping F-bombs—even Lady Deathstrike is back, making the absence of one character in particular even more glaring.

Recommended Videos

Deadpool & Wolverine is folding the X-Men into the MCU by sending Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) on a mission with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), recruited from a different timeline where he’s somehow destroyed his world. Based on the new trailer, that mission includes crucial pieces of Wolverine’s past from the X-Men films (one scene seemingly features Lady Deathstrike, Azazel, and other mutant villains), as well as The Wolverine and Logan.

There’s one character who doesn’t figure into the new trailer, and that’s Laura, a.k.a. X-23—the artificially conceived mutant offspring of Wolverine, played by Dafne Keen in Logan. Despite rumors suggesting her possible casting and Keen’s own interest in reprising the role for the third Deadpool movie, the actor’s involvement has yet to be confirmed. Given the sheer number of references and cameos in Deadpool & Wolverine, it seems highly unlikely that Keen won’t appear in some capacity. Ditto for Patrick Stewart’s Professor X—especially with Emma Corrin on deck as Cassandra Nova, Charles Xavier’s powerful sibling (sort of).

If Keen is appearing in the Deadpool sequel, we wouldn’t be surprised if Marvel kept her casting a secret between now and July 26, when Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters.

(featured image: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article New ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Trailer Teases the Return of a Demonic ‘X-Men: First Class’ Foe
Jason Felmyng as Azazel in X-Men: First Class
Category: Movies
Movies
New ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Trailer Teases the Return of a Demonic ‘X-Men: First Class’ Foe
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski Apr 22, 2024
Read Article New ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Trailer Easter Egg Takes a Shot at Deadpool’s Creator
deadpool and wolverine walking in front of an explosion and store named "Liefeld's Just Feet."
Category: Movies
Movies
New ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Trailer Easter Egg Takes a Shot at Deadpool’s Creator
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Apr 22, 2024
Read Article We Finally Got a Glimpse of the Terrifying Foe Deadpool and Wolverine Are Up Against
Deadpool in Deadpool 3
Category: Movies
Movies
We Finally Got a Glimpse of the Terrifying Foe Deadpool and Wolverine Are Up Against
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Apr 22, 2024
Read Article Original ‘Blair Witch’ Cast Asks for Residuals Following ’25 Years of Disrespect’
Joshua Leonard in 'The Blair Witch Project'
Category: Movies
Movies
Original ‘Blair Witch’ Cast Asks for Residuals Following ’25 Years of Disrespect’
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes Apr 22, 2024
Read Article New ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Trailer Teases the Return of a Formidable ‘X2’ Villain
Kelly Hu as Lady Deathstrike in X2
Category: Movies
Movies
New ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Trailer Teases the Return of a Formidable ‘X2’ Villain
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski Apr 22, 2024
Related Content
Read Article New ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Trailer Teases the Return of a Demonic ‘X-Men: First Class’ Foe
Jason Felmyng as Azazel in X-Men: First Class
Category: Movies
Movies
New ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Trailer Teases the Return of a Demonic ‘X-Men: First Class’ Foe
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski Apr 22, 2024
Read Article New ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Trailer Easter Egg Takes a Shot at Deadpool’s Creator
deadpool and wolverine walking in front of an explosion and store named "Liefeld's Just Feet."
Category: Movies
Movies
New ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Trailer Easter Egg Takes a Shot at Deadpool’s Creator
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Apr 22, 2024
Read Article We Finally Got a Glimpse of the Terrifying Foe Deadpool and Wolverine Are Up Against
Deadpool in Deadpool 3
Category: Movies
Movies
We Finally Got a Glimpse of the Terrifying Foe Deadpool and Wolverine Are Up Against
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Apr 22, 2024
Read Article Original ‘Blair Witch’ Cast Asks for Residuals Following ’25 Years of Disrespect’
Joshua Leonard in 'The Blair Witch Project'
Category: Movies
Movies
Original ‘Blair Witch’ Cast Asks for Residuals Following ’25 Years of Disrespect’
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes Apr 22, 2024
Read Article New ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Trailer Teases the Return of a Formidable ‘X2’ Villain
Kelly Hu as Lady Deathstrike in X2
Category: Movies
Movies
New ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Trailer Teases the Return of a Formidable ‘X2’ Villain
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski Apr 22, 2024
Author
Britt Hayes
Britt Hayes (she/her) is an editor, writer, and recovering film critic with over a decade of experience. She has written for The A.V. Club, Birth.Movies.Death, and The Austin Chronicle, and is the former associate editor for ScreenCrush. Britt's work has also been published in Fangoria, TV Guide, and SXSWorld Magazine. She loves film, horror, exhaustively analyzing a theme, and casually dissociating. Her brain is a cursed tomb of pop culture knowledge.