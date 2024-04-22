There’s Just One Character Missing From the New ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Trailer

The new trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine has everything: Marvel cameos, a Kevin Feige reference, Wolverine dropping F-bombs—even Lady Deathstrike is back, making the absence of one character in particular even more glaring.

Recommended Videos

Deadpool & Wolverine is folding the X-Men into the MCU by sending Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) on a mission with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), recruited from a different timeline where he’s somehow destroyed his world. Based on the new trailer, that mission includes crucial pieces of Wolverine’s past from the X-Men films (one scene seemingly features Lady Deathstrike, Azazel, and other mutant villains), as well as The Wolverine and Logan.

There’s one character who doesn’t figure into the new trailer, and that’s Laura, a.k.a. X-23—the artificially conceived mutant offspring of Wolverine, played by Dafne Keen in Logan. Despite rumors suggesting her possible casting and Keen’s own interest in reprising the role for the third Deadpool movie, the actor’s involvement has yet to be confirmed. Given the sheer number of references and cameos in Deadpool & Wolverine, it seems highly unlikely that Keen won’t appear in some capacity. Ditto for Patrick Stewart’s Professor X—especially with Emma Corrin on deck as Cassandra Nova, Charles Xavier’s powerful sibling (sort of).

If Keen is appearing in the Deadpool sequel, we wouldn’t be surprised if Marvel kept her casting a secret between now and July 26, when Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters.

(featured image: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more