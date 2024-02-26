Olivia Rodrigo Kicks Off Guts Tour With a Kickass Repro Rights Initiative

Last Friday, Olivia Rodrigo kicked off her Guts World Tour with a show at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, California. Fans with tickets didn’t just get to hear some great music, though—they got to support a vital cause.

Recommended Videos

Before taking the stage, Rodrigo posted a video to TikTok introducing Fund 4 Good, an initiative that will support reproductive rights.

“The Fund 4 Good works to support all women, girls and people seeking reproductive health freedom,” Rodrigo explains in the video. “The fund will directly support community based non-profits that champion things like girls’ education, support reproductive rights, and prevent gender-based violence.”

@livieshq olivia has launched Fund4Good, a global initiative committed to building an equitable and just future for all women, girls and people seeking reproductive health freedom. get more info & donate at http://oliviarodrigo.lnk.to/fund4good ♬ original sound – livies hq ❤️

Rodrigo confirmed in the video that a portion of all ticket sales for the Guts World Tour will go to Fund 4 Good. The singer also announced that for the North American leg of the tour, she’s partnering with the National Network of Abortion Funds to “help those impacted by healthcare barriers and getting the reproductive care they deserve.”

In addition to ticket sales, Rodrigo invited fans to donate to Fund 4 Good and the National Network of Abortion Funds directly. Rodgrigo said there will also be NNAF tables set up at North American tour locations.

The Guts World Tour began on February 23, and will hit numerous cities in North America and Europe before it concludes next August at the Kia forum in Inglewood, CA. The Breeders, Chappell Roan, Remi Wolf, and PinkPantheress are all opening for the singer at different stops on the tour.

The name “Fund 4 Good” is a play on one of Rodrigo’s song titles, “Good 4 U.” This isn’t the first time Rodrigo has used her platform to champion reproductive rights. In 2022, Rodrigo invited singer Lily Allen to dedicate her song “Fuck You” to the U.S. Supreme Court, which had recently overturned Roe v. Wade and allowed conservative states to outlaw abortion in the U.S.

(featured image: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Acrisure Arena)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]