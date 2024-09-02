Netflix’s ‘One Tree Hill’ sequel might not feature this fan-favorite character

More than 20 years after its pilot aired on The WB, Netflix plans to bring drama show One Tree Hill back with a sequel.

Recommended Videos

Deadline recently reported that Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton are in talks to reprise their roles of Brooke Davis and Peyton Sawyer, respectively, as well as becoming executive producers. Daneel Ackles is likely to return as Rachel Scott, and she will also be executive producing with her husband Jensen Ackles through their production banner.

Apart from the aforementioned trio, the original One Tree Hill also starred James Lafferty, Chad Michael Murray, Bethany Joy Lenz, Austin Nichols, Antwon Tanner, and Paul Johannson. Netflix is expected to reach out to the rest of the main cast if the show is approved, but Deadline’s report also indicates that Chad Michael Murray has “no plans to return for the follow-up.”

The 43-year-old played the role of Lucas Scott across the first six seasons of One Tree Hill, following which both his and Burton’s roles were written out in controversial fashion. There were contrasting theories at the time, with all the signs indicating an alleged contract standoff between the network and the stars. Murray returned to the show in a guest capacity for the ninth and final season, and it appears that can be considered his final appearance in the One Tree Hill universe unless there’s a sudden change of heart.

The sequel will be set 20 years after the events of the original ended and will revolve around best friends Brooke and Peyton, who now will have to confront the issues they faced as teenagers while raising teens of their own. The themes of love, insecurities, and heartbreak are likely to be the centerfold of the follow-up as well.

One Tree Hill ran for nine seasons, the first three airing on The WB, following which The CW took over. Though the show was created by Mark Schwahn, he will have no involvement in the sequel series after being accused of sexual harassment by several female cast members.

One Tree Hill belongs to the elite list of nostalgia-evoking early 2000s dramas, with Gilmore Girls as another example—another show that, coincidentally, was also given the sequel treatment by Netflix in 2016.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy