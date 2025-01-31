Is author Colleen Hoover retiring? Here’s why the internet thinks so

If you’re a bookworm, then you’ve likely heard of—or read a few books by—Colleen Hoover. Over the years, Hoover has received love for her romance books while also earning criticism for her portrayal of toxic relationships. People either love or hate her, but readers might not hear from the author any time soon after her social media presence recently went dark.

Colleen Hoover deactivates Instagram

Amid the legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, two stars who starred in the big-screen adaption of Hoover’s It Ends With Us, the author has silently deactivated her Instagram account. Internet sleuths are taking this as a sign the author may be removing herself from the public eye.

In August 2024, the film adaptation of It Ends With Us hit theaters. The story revolves around Lily Bloom (Lively) and her relationship with neurosurgeon Ryle Kincard (Baldoni). Though initially in love, their relationship soon turns turbulent and abusive. Bloom finds solace in her high school romance, Atlas Corrigan (Brandon Sklenar), challenging the relationship between Lily and Ryle.

Baldoni starred in and directed the film, and while his chemistry with Lively on-screen was praised, their relationship off-screen was undeniably tense. During the press tour, they avoided promoting the film together. Tensions rose when in December 2024, Lively filed paperwork against Baldoni for sexual harassment. The papers also claimed Baldoni fostered a hostile work environment and caused Lively extreme emotional distress while filming.

Is Colleen Hoover retiring from writing?

As legal action between Baldoni and Lively continues, Hoover has remained silent on the matter. The only time she spoke up was when Lively first filed her case against Baldoni. On Instagram Stories, she wrote, “Blake Lively, you have been nothing but honest, kind, supportive and patient since the day we met. Thank you for being exactly the human that you are. Never change. Never wilt.”

'It Ends With Us' author Colleen Hoover shows support for Blake Lively following lawsuit against Justin Baldoni:



"You have been nothing but honest, kind, supportive and patient since the day we met. Thank you for being exactly the human that you are. Never change. Never wilt."

Hoover’s continued silence on the matter and her deactivated Instagram has the internet believing she may be retiring from writing for good. Infamous tabloid site Deuxmoi has also claimed the author has quit writing for good. However, there has been no official statement regarding Hoover’s retirement. It’s unlikely she’ll officially retire before 2026, as Simon and Schuster U.K. has confirmed Hoover has signed a two-book deal for standalone novels, with one releasing in 2026.

While fans of Hoover are sad to hear about her supposed retirement, users on X (formerly Twitter) are rejoicing. Some claim they were “praying for her downfall,” while others used memes to share how happy they were to see the author give up writing. Again, Hoover’s retirement is unconfirmed.

wait, streets are saying Colleen Hoover is finally retiring from writing books

so colleen hoover is finally retiring and i just want to let everyone know that i was praying on her downfall the whole time

just found out colleen hoover retired ????

pic.twitter.com/07zPOOUVFO — kaye ?? has opinions! (@3arth2kaye) January 29, 2025

Conflict rages on between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni

The legal battle between Lively and Baldoni is far from over. After Lively filed her case, Baldoni’s lawyer claimed the actress’s claims were “false, outrageous, and intentionally salacious.” He also accused her of making multiple demands and threats while filming, including threatening to not show up on set and promote the film. Baldoni filed a countersuit against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, for defamation.

That same month, Baldoni was one of 10 plaintiffs who launched a lawsuit against The New York Times for its publication of Lively’s accusations against Baldoni, claiming their story relied on Lively’s “self-serving narrative.”

With both sides not giving up, full-on legal proceedings will soon be underway to settle the matter.

