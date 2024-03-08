Where To Stream ‘American Fiction’ Before the 2024 Oscars

It’s facing some steep competition in this year’s Best Picture race, but American Fiction could very well nab a few Oscars of its own come Sunday night. Ahead of this year’s awards, here’s where to stream Cord Jefferson’s acclaimed dramedy. (Hint: It’s not on Netflix.)

Recommended Videos

In American Fiction, Jeffrey Wright plays Thelonious “Monk” Ellison, a novelist and professor who’s grown justifiably cynical about the publishing industry, which only rewards Black authors for stories that perpetuate racial stereotypes. Monk’s frustrations are amplified when he attends a seminar where author Sintara Golden (Issa Rae) promotes her wildly successful new book, We’s Lives in Da Ghetto, spurring him to write a spiteful satirical memoir, My Pafology. Of course, the publishing industry takes the book at face value, and Monk adopts the persona of his fictional memoirist, Stagg R. Leigh.

Directed by Cord Jefferson (Watchmen, Succession) in his feature debut, American Fiction is an entertaining work of metafiction featuring great performances from Wright, Sterling K. Brown, Erika Alexander, and Tracee Ellis Ross. American Fiction landed five Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actor, and Best Adapted Screenplay for Jefferson, who adapted the novel Erasure by Percival Everett.

If you want to watch American Fiction before the 2024 Oscars this Sunday, it’s available to rent or buy on digital platforms including Amazon Prime and Apple TV. You can also stream it for free with a subscription to MGM+.

(featured image: Amazon MGM Studios)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]