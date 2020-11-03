comScore

Is Alton Brown Okay?

By Jessica MasonNov 3rd, 2020, 5:14 pm

Like all of us right now, beloved Food Network personality Alton Brown is having a Normal One. Or at least he was last night when his Twitter feed got a little bit weirder than usual. Which means it got very very weird.

It started … simply with a tweet any of us could have made …

Then a little more, shall we say, stressed.

It quickly became confrontational.

And then, the wonderful, logical host of Good Eats completely snapped, letting all of his darkest Cutthroat Kitchen impulses take the Twitter wheel.

Alton are you okay????

UMMMMMMMMMM?

I think we passed crazy seven tweets ago, my friend.

Yeah, we got that!

Well, at least he turned off the capslock.

Well …

Fine, fine! I’ll get my keys.

Thankfully, Mr. Brown seemed a but better today?

But this Twitter breakdown (or breakthrough) certainly makes me want to check out whatever is going to happen tonight on Brown’s YouTube.

Stay safe out there, friends. Especially you, Alton Brown.

(Image: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Jessica Mason (she/her) is a writer based in Portland, Oregon with a focus on fandom, queer representation, and amazing women in film and television. She's a trained lawyer and opera singer as well as a mom and author.