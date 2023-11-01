Is ‘All The Light We Cannot See’ Based On A Book? Answered

All the Light We Cannot See, the new World War II series starring Aria Mia Loberti and

Louis Hofmann, is now streaming on Netflix. If you’ve been swept up in the drama and pathos of the show’s epic story—or if you’re just curious about it—then you might want to read it in its original form.

All the Light We Cannot See, the acclaimed novel by Anthony Doerr

The Netflix series All the Light We Cannot See is based on the 2014 novel of the same name by Anthony Doerr. Like the series, the novel tells the story of Marie-Laure, a blind woman living in Paris during World War II. When German forces occupy France, Marie-Laure and her father flee to the city of Saint-Malo.

Meanwhile, an orphan named Werner is recruited into the Hitler Youth, where he’s selected to help track the French Resistance. Werner and Marie-Laure’s stories eventually converge in Saint-Malo, as Werner grapples with the atrocities his country is committing.

All the Light We Cannot See was a sensation when it came out. The novel won the 2015 Pulitzer Prize, with the prize committee calling it “an imaginative and intricate novel inspired by the horrors of World War II.” The novel was also a finalist for the National Book Award and a New York Times bestseller.

All about the Netflix adaptation of All the Light We Cannot See

Judging from the trailers that have been released, the Netflix series hopes to capture the novel’s heart-wrenching story and sobering meditation on war. The series highlights Marie-Laure’s radio broadcast for the French Resistance, while also showing memorable details from the novel, like the scale model of Marie-Laure’s neighborhood that she uses to memorize the streets, and the jewel that she and her father hide when they flee Paris.

All the Light We Cannot See stars Aria Mia Loberti as Marie-Laure; Louis Hofmann as Werner; Mark Ruffalo as Marie-Laure’s father Daniel; Hugh Laurie as Etienne LeBlanc; Lars Eidinger as Sergeant Major Reinhold von Rumpel; and Marion Bailey as Madame Manec.

This piece was written during the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. Without the labor of the actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

