INTERVIEW: Black Girls Rock (Literally) In Xio Axelrod’s Romance-Infused Rock & Roll Novel, The Girl With Stars In Her Eyes

As an avid fan of rock/punk/grunge/etc., I was super excited to hear about Xio Axelrod’s new book, The Girl With Stars in Her Eyes.

Some of my favorite films have been those that followed that bright-eyed, bushy-tailed feeling of first diving into the music industry, like Almost Famous. And some of my favorite books have followed the rise and fall of fictional rock stars, like Daisy Jones and The Six.

But unfortunately, it has still been rare to find a book that gives a refreshing new perspective on navigating the wild world of rock and roll from the eyes of a character that looks like me, which can be frustrating, because it’s not like PoC don’t exist in these spaces—there’s Fefe Dobson, System of a Down, X-Ray Spex, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, and so many more whose stories deserve equal merit to everyone else’s.

So it was refreshing to read the synopsis of The Girl With Stars in Her Eyes, and learn that Axelrod drew from her own experiences as a Black woman in the industry to write it. Following the journey of Antonia “Toni” B, The Girl With Stars in Her Eyes is a love story infused with rock and roll, as Toni is presented with the chance to audition for the hottest band in the country after making a name for herself in the indie rock scene.

The only problem? One of the judges determining whether she can make the band is Sebastian Quick: an old fling that broke her heart a few years earlier. Will destiny draw the two together again—or is Toni threatening to find herself in over her head with this newest challenge?

The Mary Sue got the wonderful opportunity to chat with Axelrod about her new book, her journey as a musician, and why it’s important for Black girls to know that they belong in these spaces. Check it out below!

The Mary Sue: What was your inspiration for The Girl with Stars In Her Eyes?

Xio Axelrod: The short answer is that I wanted to write about the experience of being a woman in a business that sees you, at best, as a commodity. And at worst, an accessory.

The long answer is that I saw a photo of Taylor Momsen in torn fishnets, thick, black eyeliner, tons of silver chains, and ripped denim; her expression caught somewhere between arrogance and boredom. I thought the photo embodied everything we associate with men in rock — but rarely women.

TMS: What was your journey like as a musician? What first inspired you to pursue a music career?

Axelrod: I don’t think I had a choice when it came to wanting a career in music. Growing up in the business meant it was always a viable path, at least on paper. Despite being a successful songwriter, producer, arranger, and artist, my dad discouraged his kids from following in his footsteps. When I got older, I ran into so many obstacles that I understood why. To succeed, you need lightning to strike. On the head of a straight pin. Balanced on the surface of a frozen raindrop.

TMS: How have your experiences in the music industry shaped this novel? Especially as a Black woman in a band and playing rock/indie music?

Axelrod: With The Girl with Stars in Her Eyes, I wanted to express both the frustrations and the joy. I didn’t fit the stereotype for the kind of music I wanted to make. Like anything in life, people sized me up as soon as I walked through the door. With music, they’re always looking for a package they can sell. I wasn’t it. Some of Toni’s experiences in the book are taken directly from my own, and others from things I witnessed or have heard about from friends and colleagues.

TMS: As a Black girl who also fell in love with rock, punk, metal (and everything in between!) at a young age, the community has often felt a bit alienating at times because of my identity. Have you encountered similar experiences? And if so, how have you overcome some of these hurdles?

Axelrod: Oh, man. Yes. A thousand times, yes — not only as a fan of rock, punk, goth, and prog metal, but as a performer in some of those genres. I’ve spent most of my life in spaces that weren’t always welcoming to people who looked like me. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve used my taste in music as an ice breaker – a way to find common ground with people determined to pre-judge who I am and what I’m about.

It’s always “wait, you like Tool? You listen to Arctic Monkeys? What do you know about Nine Inch Nails?” Going to concerts (When they still happened) was often an exercise in “am I going to have to jet out of here for my own safety?”

As a performer, I’ve tried to subvert expectations wherever possible. My band and I enjoy covering songs that no one would ever expect me to sing: Pink Floyd, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, you name it.

TMS: What advice would you give to young girls also exploring these avenues of themselves for the first time?

Axelrod: You have just as much right to be in those spaces as anyone else. Period.

Embrace the music. Embrace being a fan. Fall hopelessly in love with whatever brings you joy, and don’t let anyone tell you it’s not meant for you. If you’re a musician or a singer or a songwriter or an illustrator or a cosplayer or whatever, create the kind of art you want to make. We’re in the age of streaming platforms and crowdfunding; you’ll find your audience.

I wish someone had given me that bit of advice. Luckily, by the time I got around to writing fiction, I’d learned that lesson.

TMS: Why do you think it’s important to tell these types of stories?

Axelrod: Everyone deserves to see themselves in the stories they consume: where the bad guys get their comeuppance, the heroes get their reward, and love always wins in the end.

Gatekeepers have long dictated whose stories get told, and who gets those happily-ever-afters. Fortunately, voices that have been ignored or even suppressed suddenly have a chance to be heard. I say suddenly, but marginalized people have been fighting to tell their stories for a long, long time. It feels like we’re finally turning a corner.

More people are ready to listen, eager for new perspectives. Some readers are seeing themselves on the page the first time. Some cinephiles are seeing themselves on screen for the first time. That can be utterly life-altering. Representation matters isn’t just a catchphrase, you know? It’s more than validating. It’s essential.

TMS: What is one of the biggest takeaways you want people to have from this novel?

Axelrod: I really hope readers will be drawn to Toni’s story, which is multi-faceted. She was a young girl, abandoned by the people that were supposed to care for her and forced to grow up too fast. Hers is also a story about first love, first heartbreak, and second chances. And about how fear of success can hold you back from doing something you love.

Ultimately, though, The Girl with Stars in Her Eyes is a love letter to the power of music being able to bring people together. Life has dealt both Toni and her love interest, Seb, some pretty crappy cards. Neither of them experiences what it means to have a real support system until the Lillys. A band can be even more of a family than the one you’re born into, especially for people like Toni and Seb.

TMS: Do you have a favorite book genre(s)?

Axelrod: I grew up reading a lot of fantasy and paranormal. I own everything Anne Rice has ever written, except for – I think – two books. When I got older, I stumbled into Urban Fantasy like L.A. Banks and Jim Butcher. It wasn’t until 2013 that I read my first romance, and that was after I’d sort of accidentally written one on my Tumblr.

A couple of friends encouraged me to publish it. One of them picked out five romances to read since I was totally new to the genre. I soon realized I’d been missing out on a lot of great fiction. I’m a shipper by nature, so the romantic arc of the stories appealed to me. To learn I could have everything from vampires to psychic detectives to hockey players and a guaranteed HEA (happily ever after)? I was sold.

TMS: Is there a different creative process you take as a musician versus as a writer? What have been some of the most surprising things you’ve experienced while engaging in both mediums?

Axelrod: I had a conversation with my dad the other day about this very thing. He’s literally a legendary songwriter, and now he’s writing his memoir. I called to give him some tips because he’s having trouble not self-editing as he goes.

I’ve struggled with that, and I realized it’s because of the way I write songs. I’ll complete a verse and move on to the chorus or the bridge, tweak the first verse to make it flow better, then go back and tweak the chorus/bridge again. Rinse and repeat until it’s done. It’s not unusual for either of us to knock out a song in five or ten minutes.

I explained to my dad that he can’t expect his book to come to him in the same way, especially with a memoir. My advice was to get the story down on the page and shove aside our natural instinct to edit as he went. One thing that I do seem to carry over from songwriting to long-form fiction is the rhythm. Someone once commented that my prose reads like lyrics or poetry. I chose to take that as a compliment.

TMS: Do you have any musicians/writers that inspire you? Which ones would be your dream dinner guest?

Axelrod: I’m inspired by so many authors. I couldn’t name them all, but people like Farrah Rochon, Laura Kaye, Beverly Jenkins, Sonali Dev, Carrie Ann Ryan, Roan Parrish, Robin Covington, and Christina Lauren spring to mind. I’ve been fortunate enough to hang out with some genuinely kind, generous people in publishing. They’ve been so patient and supportive, I can only hope to pay it forward.

With music, I grew up surrounded by an incredible amount of talent, and it’s hard to explain how normal it was to me at the time. I’ve forgotten some of the people I met and the experiences I had. A memory will surface of me backstage at some event or in the studio with some artist, and I’ll think, whoa, that happened.

As for current musicians, H.E.R. was one of Toni’s main inspirations as I was writing The Girl with Stars in Her Eyes. She’s an incredible talent, and I’d love to sit down and chat with her. Moses Sumney is another one. Okay, forget dinner— if I could get them in a studio together? That would be something.

TMS: What can readers—and listeners alike!—look forward from you in the future?

Axelrod: Of course, The Girl with Stars in Her Eyes is only the beginning for the Lillys. Their journey is far from over, and I’m currently working on book two, The Girl with Rhythm in Her Heart. That won’t drop until 2022.

In the meantime, I’m lining up authors for my annual charity anthology Love is All, coming in June for Pride month. I also have some music to record for the Lillys once COVID restrictions ease a bit. My band and I are itching to get back into the studio.

And onto the stage, but we’ll have to wait a while longer for that.

TMS: **Unrelated bonus question: Tell me a little about SKAM? I have yet to watch but it’s been on my list :)

Axelrod: SKAM was a Norwegian TV show created by Julie Andem that took the world by storm. It spawned remakes in other countries, including Spain, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Italy, Germany, and a theatrical series in Denmark.

The original aired on NRK, Norway’s equivalent of PBS, and was aimed at teen girls. The show tackled familiar issues, but in a way that was raw and real and spoke to generations of viewers. Rather than weekly episodes, SKAM was delivered via short clips in “real-time” throughout the week. These were augmented by social media posts from character accounts. The week’s clips were then compiled together with a final clip in an episode that aired Friday evenings.

Each season was told from the POV of that season’s main character. The whole experience was voyeuristic and gave you the sense that you had a window into these people’s lives. I was hooked from the first clip, but the third season thrust the show into the national spotlight. Season three dealt with sexuality, internalized homophobia, and mental illness.

Suddenly, gifs of the main character and his love interest were all over Tumblr, and fans from across the globe were translating episodes and dissecting every clip and post. The fandom sprung up, literally, overnight. It was both a blessing and a curse.ska

The message of SKAM is very loving, and it was beautiful to see that spread globally. [At one point, SKAM won Entertainment Weekly’s annual poll for best TV couple, and we were dubbed the “Google Drive fandom” lol.] The other side of fandom culture eventually reared its ugly head. But I think the core SKAMily, as we call ourselves, still holds true to that message of love, support, and acceptance. I love that people are still discovering the SKAMiverse.

Fun fact: I started studying Norwegian so I could watch the show, since there were no English subtitles (not until fans began to translate the clips.) The original show has ended, but my studies continue. I’ve developed a love affair with Norway. My first gay romance, Fast Forward, was inspired by characters on the show. The lead singer of the Lillys, Lilly, is Norwegian.

