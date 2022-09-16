INTERVIEW: Behind the Scenes of the New Whodunnit, ‘See How They Run’

Oh how I love a whodunnit. And to have one with Sam Rockwell and Saoirse Ronan as a tag-team detective duo trying to solve the case? Perfection! The Tom George film See How They Run brings us into the world of Agatha Christie twice over. A production of an Agatha Christie play turns dire when there is a dead body found backstage. It’s the latest entry in the murder mystery genre that has been taking the world by storm.

The film has an all-star cast alongside Rockwell and Ronan, with Adrien Brody, Harris Dickinson, Ruth Wilson, David Oyelowo, and more, including Charlie Cooper, who plays Dennis the Usher. We got to speak with him a bit about the genre and working with this cast!

“Well, it’s just the mystery isn’t it? I think just any mystery I get totally wrapped up in. It’s sort of human nature and I think being part of that is really really exciting,” he said. “So as soon as I got the script, I remember reading it for the first time and all the various twists and turns and then the reveal at the end was so satisfying that I said I’ve got to be a part of this.”

The appeal of the whodunnit

There’s something so special about the genre. Mainly in that it keeps us all on our toes and has us guessing at every turn and See How They Run does it with with the added bonus of some extra Agatha Christie content. It’s a fun ride from start to finish and helps the audience have fun playing along.

I asked director Tom George about what was so appealing about the genre and the rise we’ve seen recently in it. “I think what makes murder mysteries so continually popular is that they’re great stories because they ask the audience to try and solve the case just as the detectives are trying to do it,” George said. “So, right from the start, the audience are really right in there with your main characters, kind of trying to do the same thing. But the challenge is that the audience is so familiar with the tropes of the genre and how the murder mystery functions, the challenge becomes how do you do something new with it. And that’s what excited me about this project.”

You can go watch See How They Run in theaters now!

(image: Searchlight Pictures)

