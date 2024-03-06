The ‘Community’ Movie Is Just a Matter of Time, According to Alison Brie

Trying to get any read on the Community movie has been playing the long game. Now, we’re getting tidbits left, right, and center about it. The latest is in our interview with Alison Brie, where she gave a bit of an idea of what is currently happening with it.

Recommended Videos

I spoke with Brie and her co-star, Essie Randles, for their new show Apples Never Fall, and by the end of the interview, I just wanted to talk about my love for Community—mainly that I’m just so excited about the influx of news that has been happening recently. Brie smiled and gave me even more hope that we will have more concrete news on the “and a movie” of it all, sooner rather than later.

“I’m happy to hear it. Fingers crossed,” she said. “I think right now it’s just about coordinating schedules, so I’m cautiously optimistic.”

The phrase “Six Seasons and a Movie” has been the rallying cry of Community fans for years. We’ve been cheering on the idea that the students of Glendale Community College would all come back together, including Troy (Donald Glover), who was on a boat with LeVar Burton. And recently that hope has been answered, with the cast giving little updates here and there about it.

Everyone is talking about it. We just need a filming date.

Recently, Glover has talked about how it is Danny Pudi’s time to shine as Abed, with the film focusing on him. Joel McHale joked it was coming out back in February on a red carpet, and even series creator Dan Harmon confirmed that the movie is very much a thing. Despite everything we know about the movie, there still isn’t a date yet, and that’s where Brie’s comments made me excited.

If it really is just about scheduling at this point, we’re closer than we ever thought we were to completing the “and a movie” of it all.

For now, you can watch Brie shine in Apples Never Fall and hold out hope that we will see Annie Edison sooner rather than later.

(featured image: NBC)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]