The Internet Loves the Weasel From The Suicide Squad

It’s 2021, and we love a character who killed over 20 kids in The Suicide Squad. Honestly, that’s not that surprising. For fans of the DCEU, getting to briefly meet Weasel was just a fun little nod in the James Gunn film, but then why is it that many of us have not stopped thinking about him? He’s … well, a weasel, and he killed roughly 27 children, and yet so many of us love him anyway. I think it’s because he sort of looks like a cat—and if my cat could walk around on his hind legs, he’d also probably murder.

“He’s not a werewolf, okay? He’s a weasel! He’s harmless … I mean, he’s not harmless; he’s killed twenty-seven children, but … y’know, we got him to … I think … he’s agreed to do this,” Rick Flag says in the movie, and honestly, that’s enough for me! Weasel joined up and was ready to do whatever the Squad needed him to do. Sort of. Maybe. He doesn’t really speak, so it’s hard to know just how much this animal who licks a window understands.

Again, he looks like a cat and acts like a cat, so I’m not surprised that people love him. Granted, I was shocked by how upset I got when I thought he died in the beginning of the movie, only to be relieved that he’s actually fine. You see, no one bothered to see if the Weasel could swim, so when they drop him into the ocean at the start of the mission, they all just assume that he’s drowned.

Clearly, he’s fine by the end and walks into the woods, and my excitement over his survival quickly shifted to “Oh no, he’s gonna go murder a bunch of kids,” but that’s honestly on Amanda Waller and Rick Flag for not checking that this murderous rodent was really dead. I’m innocent in my love of him.

And I’m not alone in my love, either. Weasel has … quite the fanbase online, especially on TikTok, where users will create fancams in his honor that include the “Here comes the boy” audio with just the few clips of Weasel from the movie over and over again. And it doesn’t feel like a bit, either? We’re all just genuinely obsessed with this murdering furball and don’t seem to really care that he’s … well a child murderer.

People love him … no, really … like, dedicated fancams and tweets sort of love.

i screamed i was so happy i love weasel, weasel is bae pic.twitter.com/YoU65D1bGv — mads (@rambling_baby) August 27, 2021

Would I die for him? Probably! He murdered kids, but no one is perfect!

(image: Warner Bros.)

