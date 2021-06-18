We Are All Integrated Into HBO Max Now

Imagine, if you will, you’re out to dinner with your friend and you suddenly get a random HBO Max email. For many of us, weird emails are just the norm. So you decide to ignore it for the time being, thinking it is spam. But then the internet explodes with questions about when integration begins and when we will have more information.

Well, that’s what happened last night. I was just trying to eat my chicken and suddenly I’m a computer? Okay then. Someone at HBO Max seems to have sent out a test email that was intended for internal use. Sadly, mistakes were made, and this test email was sent to almost every HBO Max user.

So I guess we’re all just part of HBO now? Are we in the Matrix?

HBO Max explained what happened, and to the intern who did this? I’m here for you. Just send me the second integration email with what you need.

We mistakenly sent out an empty test email to a portion of our HBO Max mailing list this evening. We apologize for the inconvenience, and as the jokes pile in, yes, it was the intern. No, really. And we’re helping them through it. ❤️ — HBOMaxHelp (@HBOMaxHelp) June 18, 2021

Twitter, of course, jumped at the jokes because we are all Skynet now.

Me waiting for Integration Test Email #2. pic.twitter.com/FfWrorUfW4 — Mitchell Hashimoto (@mitchellh) June 18, 2021

The HBO Max intern sending out Integration Test Email #1 pic.twitter.com/sqfNR0bDXB — 🍃 (@MadamClinton) June 18, 2021

Hoping the Integration Test Email #1 I just got from @hbomax is somehow the first step in extremely clever viral marketing for #Peacemaker. 🕊️🔫☮️ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 18, 2021

The difference between HBO Go and HBO Max is that HBO Max includes every season Integration Test Email #1 — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) June 18, 2021

I can’t believe I have to say this but maybe we can wait ONE day after Integration Test Email #1 dropped to start spoiling it??? — Diya Mishra (@thedimishra) June 18, 2021

I hope that we all are just suddenly a bunch of ones and zeroes and thrown into the digital world and this was just HBO’s way of being sneaky about it. I can’t wait to live in the movie realm of HBO and, by extension, Warner Bros.’ hit movies and programming. Does this mean that I can live in Succession? Will I get up-to-date information about The Last of Us? Am I just in charge of HBO now? Answers that I need and more.

But I must shoutout that intern. I feel you. I’ve been you. I get it. But also thank you for finally making my dreams come true and letting me be the Cyberdyne Systems for SAC-NORAD, because I will fully believe that this integration email is my introduction into Skynet. That or I am Neo. There is no in-between.

(image: Paramount Pictures)

