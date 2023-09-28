‘Inside Out 2’ Release Date, Cast, Plot, and More

In my humble opinion, Inside Out is one of the best animated films ever made. It perfectly encapsulates what it’s like to be a young person dealing with all of the changes that come with growing up.

Now, we’re getting a sequel and it looks like we’re in for a treat, but just what will Inside Out 2 be about?

When will the film be released?

Despite the first film’s director, Pete Docter saying “There’s no sequel idea from me at this point” when talking about a potential second movie to Entertainment Weekly in 2015, he did say “Never say never,” so I guess that’s how we ended up here.

At last year’s D23 Expo, it was announced that the sequel was being made and they were generous enough to give fans a release date. The film will be in cinemas in the summer of 2024. It will be directed by Kelsey Mann and written by Meg LeFauve, who worked on the original.

Will any of the original cast be returning for the sequel?

Amy Poehler, who voiced one of Riley’s (Kaitlyn Dias) emotions, Joy, will return. She even helped to announce the upcoming film and said that she had read the script and it was “amazing.”

Others returning include Phyllis Smith, who lends her voice to the character of Sadness, Lewis Black as Anger, and Diane Lane as Riley’s mom.

However, it might disappoint some fans to learn that both Mindy Kaling and Bill Hader, who voiced Disgust and Fear respectively, won’t be voicing their characters in the new installment. This could be to do with the fact that Poehler was reportedly offered $5 million for her role while the rest of the cast was only offered $100,000.

Kaling confirmed that she wouldn’t be returning in an interview with The Wrap, “I had a great time working on Inside Out and am sure Inside Out 2 will be great. But I’m not working on it.”

Despite Kaling and Hader not reprising their roles, there is set to be an array of new characters joining the cast in the form of an array of new emotions for Riley.

What is the plot for Inside Out 2?

At the end of the first film, we see the emotions come across a button that reads “puberty” and they hesitate to press it, but there are hints that even without them doing so, Riley is already moving in that direction. Riley interacts with a boy at one of her hockey games during the last scene of the film and then goes on a date in the Disney short titled Riley’s First Date. This, along with the introduction of new emotions, indicates we will see Riley’s journey through puberty and grappling with teenage life.

A short synopsis for the film reads, “Follow Riley, in her teenage years encountering new emotions.”

Amy Poehler told People just after the sequel’s announcement that the film would, indeed, surround puberty.

“In some ways, Inside Out set itself up for a sequel and we’re going there. We’re going to have what it feels like to be a teenager, the new emotions that live inside a young person’s brain. In many ways, it was really exciting. We knew exactly where we were. We go to the teen brain and we see the madness that lives inside there.”

(featured image: Pixar)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]