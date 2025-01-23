‘Insane placement’: A ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ promo has us looking twice

We are gearing up to the release of Daredevil: Born Again and with it comes plenty of coverage of my favorite Catholic boy. Matt Murdock (Charlie C0x) is so back and on a magazine cover!

We’ve gotten a new trailer for the series, images of Matt Murdock with his friends, Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) and Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson), and more. As we gear up to the new season, fans have been sharing their excitement. It’s been a while since we’ve had Matt in our lives so it is just a really great time for Daredevil fans.

The new cover of SFX magazine dropped and featured Cox as Matt Murdock in his Daredevil costume. It is beautiful, powerful, and has the headline “Return of the Hell’s Kitchen Avengers.” What’s not to love? With the cover comes all the love we share for Matt Murdock!

Daredevil: Born Again is on the cover of SFX magazine. pic.twitter.com/Efl45oKRLX — Phase Hero (@PhaseHero) January 23, 2025

But as many of us noticed, it doesn’t really look like SFX was the title of the magazine. As podcaster and personality Brandon Davis wrote on X “insane placement over the logo almost made this a very different magazine.”

I’ll say it plainly: It looks like Matt Murdock is on the cover of Sex Magazine. And if you know anything about Matt Murdock, that is….well, accurate. He is my beloved repressed Catholic who is always trying to hook-up. It is a key part of Matt’s personality.

Fans online began making jokes about the cover, connecting it back to Daredevil’s appearance on She-Hulk: Attorney At Law where he hooked up with Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) and had to do the walk of shame in his Daredevil suit.

“Hey Matt, what did you do in your free time while you were out in LA?” https://t.co/M39s8SgT6D — Rampaging Elephant (@rampagelephant) January 23, 2025

Again, this is one of the reasons I love Matt Murdock so much so the idea of him on Sex Magazine is endlessly funny to me.

my favorite catholic slut would be on the cover of sex magazine so true https://t.co/6UTsyiykma — Rachel Leishman (@RachelLeishman) January 23, 2025

Promising for Daredevil: Born Again

There were two things fans were worried about with Daredevil heading to Disney+. One was the violence that goes hand in hand with Matt’s fighting technique. The other? Whether or not he was still going to hook up with people. Luckily, the trailer showed him making out with Margarita Levieva’s character so we at least have that covered. Oh and the trailer was also SUPER violent.

But in all seriousness, I am excited that the show didn’t change Matt’s more…slutty of qualities. It honestly is one of the reasons I fell in love with him so deeply. He’s a mess but he’s my mess and I love him very dearly for it. But the cover of SFX Magazine and the accidental placement of Matt’s head really is just kind of iconic.

If there were a Sex Magazine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you know both Matt Murdock and Tony Stark would constantly be on the cover of it. Every other issue, just trading off. So while we all can see and recognize that it says SFX, it is nice to pretend that our beautiful boy is….on a much dirtier magazine instead of this kind of PG one.

