We’ve Got Set Picts From Indiana Jones 5 With Harrison Ford and Mads Mikkelsen!

Indiana Jones 5 is a movie that is seemingly being made for just me. From Phoebe Waller-Bridge being added to the cast with Narcos‘ Boyd Holbrook, to Mads Mikkelsen and Harrison Ford getting to star in the same movie, there is just so much that works, and I can’t wait to see what in the world Indiana Jones 5 has in store for us.

Right now though, we’ve got set pictures of both Mads Mikkelsen and Harrison Ford hanging out, and honestly, that’s enough to sustain me and my love of this series until we get a trailer of some kind. On set in Italy, both Mikkelsen and Ford are riding around and relaxing, with Ford in his iconic Indiana Jones look and … Mads Mikkelsen with white hair in a grey suit?

Update: More photos of Harrison Ford & Mads Mikkelsen in character on the Indy 5 set! #IndianaJones 🤠 (via @DailyMailCeleb) pic.twitter.com/0LWpdeW1sM — Indiana Jones 5 News (@indy5news) October 8, 2021

Right now, we don’t know much about the movie because, well, they know we don’t have to know that much about it. It’s an Indiana Jones movie. No matter what, fans are going to go and see it because we love Harrison Ford. But that doesn’t mean we’re not excited. We’re just along for the ride at this point and … so is Mads Mikkelsen, according to these pictures where he’s just riding around on a golf cart.

Is Mads Mikkelsen going to be a villain? Are we going to see him fighting against Indy? Who knows? I frankly would love it if they were friends, foes, or anything because this movie is going to change my life for the better. Having Phoebe Waller-Bridge in a movie with Mads Mikkelsen and Harrison Ford feels like a dream I had once come to life.

Anyway, these pictures will save the world, I think.

dad arriving on the set of indiana jones 5 for work pic.twitter.com/xdLB94nXgB — Letterboxd (@letterboxd) October 8, 2021

(image: Paramount)

