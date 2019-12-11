We’re Ready for the Fireworks After This Teaser for the In the Heights Movie

For fans of the musical In the Heights, our time is here! A teaser for the latest stage-to-screen adaptation is here to get us excited about the first trailer release tomorrow! A show that is a love song to Washington Heights in New York City, it was the world’s introduction to the beauty that is Lin-Manuel Miranda and his masterful way of weaving heartwarming stories with his rap approach to Broadway.

Before we get into the history of the show and the characters we can expect to meet in the trailer, let’s see what the teaser has to offer us:

From the creator of “Hamilton” and director of “Crazy Rich Asians” comes the movie event of Summer 2020. Get ready… #InTheHeightsMovie trailer drops mañana! pic.twitter.com/dqLwHO8tRQ — In The Heights Movie (@intheheights) December 11, 2019

We also got a glimpse at the poster for the film.

Now, In the Heights is a show that likes to uplift you while also bringing tears to your eyes over and over again. Following along with the narration from Usnavi (played in the movie by Hamilton‘s Anthony Ramos), we learn about his neighborhood that, as he says, is disappearing. When Nina (Leslie Grace) comes back from college to visit her family, the problem is that Nina quit school and doesn’t want to be seen as a failure in the midst of her own father, Kevin (Jimmy Smits), worrying about being a failure to his family in the same way his father was.

Mix this with the beauty of Usnavi trying to woo Vanessa (Melissa Barrera) and the fun and exciting songs from Daniela (Daphne Rubin-Vega) and Carla (Stephanie Beatriz), the show is truly a glimpse into both the pitfalls and the joys of New York City.

The plot kicks into gear when Abuela (also known as Claudia) reveals that she won a lottery ticket for $96,000. I’m not going to give much more away because I want you all to experience the beauty and pain that comes along with watching In the Heights for the first time, because there is a special quality to the show that, I think, works best if you go in unaware.

That being said, if you want to listen to the best songs in the show prior to seeing the film, I highly suggest checking out “Blackout” and “96,000,” because they’re fun, fresh, and as far as my memory serves me, songs that don’t particularly spoil too much of the story for you.

It’s going to be amazing to see the full trailer for In yhe Heights and see the amount of love and energy the cast and crew brought to bringing Lin-Manuel Miranda’s show to life. Oh … did I forget to mention that Miranda is in the movie as the Piragua man? You love to see it.

(image: Warner Bros.)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com