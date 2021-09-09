It’s been nearly nine months since the premiere of Shonda Rhimes Netflix adaptation of Bridgerton, the series that asked the question, “what if Jane Austen but dumb and horny?” The answer is a resounding “F*CK YES,” as touch-starved, pandemic-exhausted folks from across the globe tuned into the steamy series.

After all, who doesn’t want to watch a soap centered on gorgeous people in fancy clothes courting and burning for one another? Bridgerton became Netflix’s most-watched original series, with subsequent seasons and a prequel series immediately greenlit.

And Bridgerton fever shows no signs of abating. The second season is expected to premiere in 2022, but in the meantime, Netflix and Shondaland have planned an immersive experience for fans. The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience will be coming to Los Angeles, Chicago, Montreal, Washington, D.C., and dozens more cities across the globe in 2022.

In a press release, Netflix described the experience, writing, “Guests will be transported to England’s Regency-era London for a live concert by a string quartet playing Bridgerton’s memorable soundtrack. Alongside the music, attendees will be acquainted with familiar characters to relive and participate in much-loved moments from Netflix and Shondaland’s hit series.”

They continued, “Attendees will be guided through the evening by the voice of the enigmatic Lady Whistledown and presented with opportunities to prove they are deserving of Her Majesty, the Queen’s attention. The experience features immersive rooms, including a visit to Madame Delacroix’s modiste to get fitted for the occasion, a stop at an underground Regency-era Painting Studio to strike their most regal pose, and a highly-anticipated visit with the Queen to try and win Her Majesty’s favor. Throughout the evening, dancers will perform alongside a string quartet playing music inspired by the series, including the classical covers of contemporary songs.”

Greg Lombardo, Head of Experiences at Netflix, said “Shondaland effortlessly transported Bridgerton viewers into a reimagined Regency-era London, capturing hearts around the globe as fans connected with every aspect of the series from its delightful characters and the superb actors who brought them to life, to the costume design and art and set direction to the soundtrack. We’ve partnered with Fever on The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience to create a similarly unique fan experience designed to immerse attendees in the lavish world of Bridgerton and bring this world to them wherever they are.”

So many of us literature nerds have dreamed of attending a fancy Regency ball, so this honestly seems right up our alley. But I will issue one caveat: given that people have forgotten how to function and are losing their goddamn minds everywhere from supermarkets to mid-air flights, I am concerned about the safety of these Bridgerton experience actors getting harassed and groped by the guests.

Look friends, I know it’s been a long year and a half, but please don’t try to seduce the Bridgerton performers! Just keep your petticoats on and restrain yourselves from exploding into a ball of repressed sexual hysteria. I mean, if you’re going to lose your mind then save that for the Ratched experience, am I right? (No, there’s not a Ratched experience, but I can dream).

If this all sounds like your cup of tea, tickets go on sale Thursday, September 16, and start at US $49 per ticket. Fans are encouraged to sign up to the waitlist to buy tickets, which are expected to sell out fast. You can also check the Bridgerton Experience website for more information.

