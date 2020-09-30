comScore

Ms. Marvel Disney+ Series Has Found Its Kamala Khan in Iman Vellani

By Rachel LeishmanSep 30th, 2020, 3:52 pm

Iman Vellani is Kamala Khan in Disney+'s Ms. Marvel

She’s young, she’s strong, and she has her own Disney+ show. I’m talking about Iman Vellani, who was announced as playing Kamala Khan in the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel.

According to Deadline, the young actress will be making her breakout debut as Kamala Khan in the Disney+ series. The character, who will be the first onscreen Muslim hero for Marvel, is a Pakistani-American teen from New Jersey who can stretch her limbs and shape-shift to take on whatever foe lies before her.

But the reason Vellani and Kamala are so alike now is that they’re both young, new to the game, and fighting alongside some of the biggest names out there. And it’s going to be amazing to see both Iman Vellani and Kamala Khan on screen!

Ms. Marvel is being showrun by Bisha K. Ali and recently named Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, and Meera Meno as directors on the project. What’s great about this casting in particular is that it wasn’t about getting a big name to play Kamala; it was about staying true to who the character is and why we all love her so much.

And that’s what they did with Iman Vellani! The internet erupted into excitement for the character and the young star when the casting was announced.

I cannot wait to see what Ms. Marvel and Iman Vellani have in store for us because more Kamala Khan is wonderful in my book!

