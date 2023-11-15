I’m Living for These ‘Guitar Hero’ Edits of the ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ Companions

The Baldur’s Gate 3 modding community doesn’t extract assets just to enhance that particular game. They also pluck out models and insert our favorite adventurers into 15-year-old rhythm games like Guitar Hero.

Even if you don’t have a bard in your party, music plays a big part in BG3. So much so that during the game’s release, Larian Studios sponsored Hildegard von Blingin’ to perform BG3 composer Borislav Slavov’s “Down By the River.” The music’s importance extends into fan-made (and performer-made) Spotify playlists and, now, these Guitar Hero edits.

After the 2021 release of the fan-made PC mod to Guitar Hero World Tour—Guitar Hero World Tour: Definitive Edition—clips of the 2009 Activision game went viral. GHWTDE allowed players to place characters from other media on the pixelated stage. TikTok user @huanderson has created some of my favorites like the Mystery Inc. (without Scooby) performing “O Capeta Vai Correr” by Antônio Marcos Adorador. Also, there’s Elsa (Frozen), CJ (GTA: San Andreas), Tommy Vercetti (GTA: Vice City), and Snow White performing “La Bamba” by Ritchie Valens.

On November 6, X (formerly Twitter) user @Qwerky31 began uploading clips of BG3 characters performing on their own world tour.

At first, the edits only included BG3‘s Karlach, Shadowheart, Lae’zel, and Astarion. Soon, Gale, Wyll, Halsin, and Minthara followed. Inspired by Qwerky31, TikTok user @monkemeeki joined in on the fun and named the band the “Tadpoles.” Not all edits were made just for laughs. Qwerky31 and monkemeeki began making BG3 edits that touched on the game’s narrative experience. Story-themed tracks include Astarion’s “Dirty Little Secret,” Lae’zel’s “Heartbreaker,” and Karlach’s “Bad Reputation.”

Qwerky31 and monkemeeki don’t hate Gale. However, they do love having the wizard of Waterdeep sing soapy songs and dad rock. Both made edits of Gale singing “Lips of An Angel” by Hinder.

Once you’ve recovered from hearing that song again for the first time in a decade, you might realize how this plays into his story. Players who found Gale and kept him alive know that he’s also in his feelings about a manipulative supernatural being—the goddess of magic, Mystra. Qwerky31 called this slew of Mystra-themed tracks the “Gale is heartbroken AF” playlist.

Enjoy the musical stylings of the Baldur’s Gate 3 companions.

(featured image: screencap from Larian Studios/Alyssa Shotwell)

