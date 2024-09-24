‘I’m just gonna assume you hate fun’: Marvel fans stand divided over ‘Agatha All Along’

Marvel’s Agatha All Along has a remarkable earworm in episode 2, “The Ballad of The Witches’ Road,” which has taken over many depths of TikTok, been reuploaded to Instagram, and then shared on Facebook. What a magical world we live in. You can even stream it on Apple Music and Spotify. It has certainly already made it onto people’s Halloween playlists. However, not every Marvel fan is ecstatic about this song’s inclusion in WandaVision’s spin-off mini-series.

If you hate this I’m just gonna assume you hate fun pic.twitter.com/Uc7gb5A6y5 — Jack (-_•) (@captaincupkicks) September 21, 2024

In response to @captaincupkicks on Twitter (I refuse to call it X), users have defended their negative opinions by claiming they’re not a “hater” and simply thought the song went on too long. Yet, many viewers, including myself, felt the final act in Captain America: Winter Soldier was far too long and disjointed, yet you don’t see us yelling into the void.

Another user, @Tr3blekusen on Twitter, replied, suggesting it’s curious that Lord of the Rings fans weren’t bothered by the prolonged ballad song by the Dwarves at the beginning of The Hobbit. Yet, Agatha All Along is accused of excessiveness when the singing is done by five remarkable women, including acclaimed Broadway star Patti Lupone.

Could it be misogyny we’re hearing from the peanut gallery? Or perhaps what some MCU fans are struggling with is how Agatha All Along is far more character-driven than plot-driven. Without an immediate threat to the universe, how are these Mjollnir-heads supposed to pay attention for 40-minutes?

From Jac Schaeffer’s brain to our screen, this mini-series is packed with feminine and queer energy that may, simply put, not be for all MCU viewers. Instead of making bold claims about content you don’t like by insisting that its bad, perhaps take a step back and consider first and foremost, “Is this for me?” “Am I the target demo?” It may become evident that Agatha All Along isn’t bad or misguided; it just isn’t for you.

