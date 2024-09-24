(L-R): Mrs. Hart/Sharon Davis (Debra Jo Rupp), Alice Wu-Gulliver (Ali Ahn), Lilia Calderu (Patti LuPone), and Jennifer Kale (Sasheer Zamata) in Marvel Television's AGATHA ALL ALONG, exclusively on Disney+.
Photo by Chuck Zlotnick. © 2024 MARVEL.
Category:
Big on the Internet
Movies & TV
TV

‘I’m just gonna assume you hate fun’: Marvel fans stand divided over ‘Agatha All Along’

|

Published: Sep 24, 2024 05:06 pm

Marvel’s Agatha All Along has a remarkable earworm in episode 2, “The Ballad of The Witches’ Road,” which has taken over many depths of TikTok, been reuploaded to Instagram, and then shared on Facebook. What a magical world we live in. You can even stream it on Apple Music and Spotify. It has certainly already made it onto people’s Halloween playlists. However, not every Marvel fan is ecstatic about this song’s inclusion in WandaVision’s spin-off mini-series. 

In response to @captaincupkicks on Twitter (I refuse to call it X), users have defended their negative opinions by claiming they’re not a “hater” and simply thought the song went on too long. Yet, many viewers, including myself, felt the final act in Captain America: Winter Soldier was far too long and disjointed, yet you don’t see us yelling into the void. 

Another user, @Tr3blekusen on Twitter, replied, suggesting it’s curious that Lord of the Rings fans weren’t bothered by the prolonged ballad song by the Dwarves at the beginning of The Hobbit. Yet, Agatha All Along is accused of excessiveness when the singing is done by five remarkable women, including acclaimed Broadway star Patti Lupone. 

Could it be misogyny we’re hearing from the peanut gallery? Or perhaps what some MCU fans are struggling with is how Agatha All Along is far more character-driven than plot-driven. Without an immediate threat to the universe, how are these Mjollnir-heads supposed to pay attention for 40-minutes? 

From Jac Schaeffer’s brain to our screen, this mini-series is packed with feminine and queer energy that may, simply put, not be for all MCU viewers. Instead of making bold claims about content you don’t like by insisting that its bad, perhaps take a step back and consider first and foremost, “Is this for me?” “Am I the target demo?” It may become evident that Agatha All Along isn’t bad or misguided; it just isn’t for you.

Author
Isobel Grieve is a Freelance Writer for The Mary Sue. She scours the internet for culture, controversies, and celebrity News, and when she isn't writing about that, she's deep-diving into books, TV and movies for meaning and hidden lore. Isobel has a BAH in English, Cinema and Media Studies, and she has over two years of professional writing experience in the Entertainment industry on the Toronto Guardian, TV Obsessive, Film Obsessive, and InBetweenDrafts. You can read her unfiltered thoughts on Twitter @isobelgrieve