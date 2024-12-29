‘I’m convinced it IS Elon’: Elon Musk’s alleged burner account faces further speculation after a post about his son goes viral

Following Elon Musk’s recent scuffle with Trump’s MAGA base, there have been a few vocal defenders of the tech billionaire online. Among these mostly anonymous accounts is a burner account allegedly run by Elon Musk named “Adrian Dittmann.”

Many on X (formerly Twitter) believe that Dittmann is actually Musk due to their similarity in tone and voice. This was observed by X users who heard Dittmann speak in a Space about vanishing blue checkmarks. According to these users, Dittmann’s accent and laughter closely resemble Musk’s, despite the account reportedly using some type of voice modulator. Recently, a photo posted by Elon Musk with his youngest son resurfaced online, all because the Adrian Dittmann account had once interacted with it, praising Musk for doing the bare minimum.

Dated January 6, 2024, the photo was captioned, “My lil son X loves clinging precariously to my back and yelling monkey rides!” Dittmann replied to the post on the same day in praise of Musk. He said, “You are an amazing father, Elon. Your kids are very lucky to have you.” Those who believe that Dittmann and Musk are the same person took the opportunity to poke fun at Musk.

In response to the theories, one user wrote on X “Imagine buying Twitter for 44 billion dollars, and you STILL have to make alts to tell yourself you’re a great father because nobody else is saying it.” If this whole mess is confirmed one day, then it will become even more embarrassing for Musk. Others were even recreating Dittmann’s post by praising themselves online through their alternate accounts.

In America, a billionaire buys a social media platform just to make a burner account so he can be told that he’s a good father https://t.co/IR8cjZzY7a pic.twitter.com/ft1RCM8pIj — Mo’ (@MetallixAI) December 29, 2024

A different theory

Nonetheless, the suggestion alone has been enough to tarnish Musk’s reputation further, as there are now those who believe that Musk and Dittmann are the same person. One X user suggested a different theory, however. They wrote, “I’m convinced it IS Elon, but the only other explanation I would consider is that it’s his brother.”

I’m convinced it IS elon, but the only other explanation I would consider, is that it’s his brother. The voices are too similar for it not to be elon or a close male relative. — Elasaid aka Cat-sìth (@evil_liz) December 28, 2024

Favorite part of the trending Adrian Dittmann meltdown is him making fun of a veteran and explaining how hes paid more taxes than his entire bloodline.



Some now believe its Elon Musk's burner account, what do you think, would the richest man on earth say something like this? pic.twitter.com/5eFoCJA1gO — Zachariah (@WilburnZac) December 27, 2024

Dittmann has been calling out the absurdity of these theories and has denied being Musk on record. Nothing has been confirmed so far, and there’s a chance we’ll never know the truth.

