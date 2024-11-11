‘I’m concerned for my family’: Trump critics face fears of ‘revenge’ during post-election aftermath

Those who have spoken out against President Donald Trump are now living in fear. His MAGA supporters have been vocal about those who spoke out about him and now some fear for their lives and the well-being of their families.

A perfect example of this is what Oliva Troye is experience. Troye used to be part of the Trump administration and spoke out against Trump at the Democratic National Convention. She told NBC News that recently, she was on a plane when a passenger who recognized her said to her “your days are numbered.”

She went on to talk about how she fears what will happen now that Trump is going to have power in the government again. “I’m worried that I’ll be targeted by him and a lot of people in his circle,” she said. “They very much know who I am. And I’m concerned for my family.”

Troye’s fears are not unfounded. Republicans in power who supported Trump used said power to try and launch attacks against President Joe Biden and his family while in office. They attempted to impeach him because of the two impeachments that Donald Trump has on his record. The responses were targeted and felt like a ploy to just get back on behalf of Donald Trump.

So Troye’s fears that Trump and his MAGA fans will come after her for turning on him are not unfounded. One of the most baffling moves by the Trump campaign is their continued attack at anyone investigating Trump as well. Their biggest attacks have been on Jack Smith.

Olivia Troye isn’t the only one Trump’s team is targetting

Jack Smith is the special counsel who is leading the charge on the allegations against Trump and the 2020 election. Smith has been investigation the mishandling of documents in Mar-A-Lago. Obviously, Trump has attacked him repeatedly. He stated he would be fired and went as far as to say that Smith should be thrown out of the country.

Elon Musk (you know, the Dark MAGA doof) has also attacked Smith. He stated that Smith’s investigation into Trump is an “abuse of the justice system cannot go unpunished.” Mike Davis, another lacky of Trump, said that Smith “should go to prison for engaging in a criminal conspiracy against President Trump.”

There are Republicans claiming none of this would happen, like Jim Jordan. But then it is contradicted by Trump’s own VP! JD Vance is threatening to take clearance levels away from people on Joe Rogan. So what exactly are people meant to believe? We have former Trump lawyers telling people who spoke out against him to leave the country. That should leave us all with a sense of fear and dread.

It is a terrifying time and while we still have two months left of the Biden administration, the looming fear of the next Trump presidency is taking over. We won’t know what he will decide to do until he is in office but, for now, we can take the testimonies of those who used to work for him and recognize how absolutely horrifying this situation is.

