There’s a new project to add to the ongoing list of announcements made in honor of the blue blur’s 30th anniversary. We already have a release date for the second live-action movie and a Netflix animated series in the works. Now? IDW has announced a special comic book collaboration hitting shelves this June!

“We’re celebrating a major milestone for the world’s coolest hedgehog, so we needed creators who could capture the vibrant comedy and action of Sonic in style,” said IDW editor David Mariotte. “The 30th Anniversary Special features possibly the greatest creative lineup ever assembled on a single issue of Sonic!”

And who are those creators? Well, there’s Gale Galligan, for starters, who is known for her illustration work on The Babysitters Club. Then there’s the McElroy Brothers—Justin, Travis, and Griffin—the trio of podcasters known for The Adventure Zone and My Brother, My Brother, and Me. They’ll be working with Ian Flynn, who is well versed in the Sonic comicverse as IDW’s lead writer of the series, and artists Mauro Fonseca, Reggie Graham, Aaron Hammerstrom, and Thomas Rothlisberger.

The 80-page comic will feature 3 different stories, and we have all the details for each one!

Seasons of Chaos: Sonic is on the hunt for the Chaos Emeralds alongside his friends Tails, Knuckles, Amy Rose, Mighty the Armadillo, and Ray the Flying Squirrel. This definitely sounds like the typical, adventure-filled setup to a Sonic story, and I’m sure we can expect the fastest thing alive to trek across gorgeous backdrops and face off against a variety of badniks. The story will be created by Flynn, Hammerstrom, and Graham. “Sonic has been central to my creative career for fifteen years,” says Flynn. “I’ve had the pleasure of writing the little blue hedgehog in a variety of media, and he in turn has introduced me to an army of artists and editors who have helped me grow as a professional (and made me look good). I’ve had a long run with Sonic, and I hope that continues for years to come!”

Dr. Eggman’s Birthday: What, you thought this moment was just about Sonic? Dr. Eggman is a vital part of Sonic’s history, and as the hedgehog’s 30-year nemesis, he deserves a time to shine, too! After all, if it’s Sonic’s big day, wouldn’t it stand to reason that it’s Eggman’s day, too? This story will be created by Galligan and Rothlisbeger. “When my sister and I were little, we borrowed the Sonic the Hedgehog OVA from our local video library and proceeded to watch it about a billion times,” says Galligan. “I still remember quoting it back and forth with her for weeks after that! Sonic has held a special place in my heart ever since. I’m thrilled to be able to contribute to the 30th Anniversary Special, and I can’t wait to send my sister a copy!”

For those not familiar with the OVA, here’s a retro trailer:

Sonic Learns to Drive: By looking at the title you can immediately tell this is the work of the McElroys. Created by the team of brothers and Fonseca, the description is, I kid you not, “Sonic’s up against a tough challenge: when the fastest thing alive can outrun any car, will Sonic have the patience to learn what to do behind the wheel… or will he finally get left in the dust?”

This has very “Goku and Piccolo learn to drive” energy and I adore it.

Please. I beg you. Sonic vs Knuckles in a contest to get a driver’s license.

The comic special will come in variant covers (one by Sonic Team, one by Christina-Antoinette Neofotistou, and two retailer incentive editions featuring art by Patrick Spaziante and Tyson Hesse, respectively) and there will be a hardcover version released this fall. The Sonic the Hedgehog 30th Anniversary Celebration: The Deluxe Edition will have bonus content, which includes an additional story by Gale Galligan, a cover gallery, a “From Script to Comic” feature, and much more. This version, priced at $19.99, will be hitting stores on October 5th.

To cap off the celebration, IDW will also be releasing Sonic the Hedgehog: The IDW Collection, Vol. 1 on June 22. This will be the debut of a new line of oversized Sonic hardcover editions that will encompass the ongoing series, annuals, and mini-series in the recommended reading order. This first volume, priced at $59.99, will include issues #1-12 of IDW’s Sonic the Hedgehog comics, comprising the complete “Fallout,” “The Fate of Dr. Eggman” and “Battle for Angel Island” story arcs.

As someone who used to ask her dad to buy her orange juice, chicken noodle soup, and Sonic comics when she was sick, I’m excited to add these stories to my read list. Which one are you looking forward to reading? I don’t know about you, but I want Sonic to attempt to drive within the speed limit.

(Image: IDW Publishing)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]