Idris Elba Teases “Big” DC Return

Idris Elba is one of those rare actors who has starred in both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC Comics movies, but it seems he’s leaning towards the DC universe in the near future. Elba first entered the superhero genre as Heimdall in the MCU. He portrayed the loyal all-hearing, all-seeing gatekeeper of Asgard in the Thor film series. Elba also reprised the role for Avengers: Infinity War, where his character was tragically killed by Thanos (Josh Brolin).

By 2021, Elba had made his move into the DCEU with his role in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. Elba starred in the film as Robert DuBois (a.k.a. Bloodsport), marking the character’s live-action debut. In The Suicide Squad, Bloodsport is a skilled mercenary with an advanced suit that he uses to create weaponry. He was imprisoned for shooting Superman with a kryptonite bullet and joined the Suicide Squad in hopes of shortening his sentence and returning to his daughter, Tyla (Storm Reid).

Dubois undergoes some pretty significant character development throughout the film, morphing from a cold, hardened man, to a strong leader. He develops a bond with both Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) and Cleo (Daniela Melchior), proving that, underneath his hardness, he is capable of compassion. At the end of the film, Dubois walks away as a free man, with Amanda Waller blackmailed into letting the remaining members of the Suicide Squad walk. With the Peacemaker (John Cena) getting his own TV series and The Suicide Squad holding potential for a sequel, there is certainly room for Elba to reprise his role as Bloodsport, too.

Elba teases big DC return

While promoting his latest film, Beast, Elba teased that he has something big coming up in the DC universe. When asked by Erik Davis if his next project would be a Marvel or DC project, Elba confirmed it would be DC. In fact, he indicated that it’s a very big project in the works over at DC. Check out Davis’ statement below:

NEW: I just spoke with Idris Elba about his new film #Beast. I asked what we’ll see him in next – a Marvel project or DC, and he said DC. He said he’s got a really big thing cooking for DC right now. 👀 Full interviews for BEAST will drop soon & my reaction drops tonight pic.twitter.com/Fmabs6jTnC — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) August 8, 2022

Elba does seem to be hinting at his return to DC as Bloodsport. Ever since The Suicide Squad debuted there have been rumors about his potential return. In fact, at one point, it was being rumored that Elba had nabbed his own Bloodsport TV series. While Gunn debunked those claims, he has indicated he is open to Elba’s return. Additionally, Deadsport could make an appearance in Peacemaker, or in the rumored Amanda Waller series, if it becomes reality.

Additionally, the project could be something much bigger, such as a Bloodsport film. It wouldn’t be the first time Warner Bros. has toyed with the idea of making a solo film centered around a member of the Suicide Squad, as a Deadshot movie starring Will Smith was once said to be in development. Elba could also be teasing The Suicide Squad 2, which Gunn has also remained open to, considering both the original film and the Peacemaker spinoff series have found success. Almost anything could be on DC’s horizon, but we’re glad to know it will include Elba.

