Entertainment Tonight recently spoke to Idris Elba (Bloodsport) and Daniela Melchior (Ratcatcher 2) about The Suicide Squad and what they want to see their characters do next. As to be expected from the squad, their answers were pretty villainous. Melchior, who played a more empathetic character in the movie, expressed a desire to have Ratcatcher 2 learn from Bloodsport and, potentially, grow to become a real supervillain.

As for Elba? He wants to fight Superman.

What’s interesting is that this isn’t just a pipedream that Elba came up with, we find out in The Suicide Squad that Bloodsport is in jail for nearly killing the Man of Steel!

Hilariously, when Elba signed on for the role, he had no clue what character he was playing, but he did know his backstory in regards to why he was locked up.

He knew he was responsible for nearly killing Superman.

“I didn’t know what character I was playing, but I knew the type of character and I knew the position he played within the storyline. So that’s all I needed to understand, and I signed on. But I did know that he was the first guy to put Superman in the hospital because he shot Superman (laughs), and that’s why he’s in jail. That was very intriguing and also became a little bit of a motivation in some of my scenes and my character development.”

Ordinarily, the thought of anyone going up against Superman is grounds for wondering if they have a death wish, especially if they don’t have any superpowers. But in the film, we find out that Bloodsport got a hold of a Kryptonite bullet and, as they say, the rest is history. That’s why when Entertainment Tonight asked Elba what he wants to see from Bloodsport after this movie, his answer was to go back to the moment that led to his arrest. “I would be really interested to see why he went to jail, why did he shoot Superman? I would love to see that narrative come alive.”

I mean if I were the one who played Bloodsport I’d too like to have a film center on how I almost killed one of the strongest mf’ers on the planet. There’s a reason why Elba was given that nugget of information right from the start. I feel like you’d come into a role with a certain air of confidence if you knew that your aim was good enough to almost take Superman out.

As Elba says, this is an intriguing development. Bloodsport didn’t feel like the kind of guy to do something out of some fantastical world domination reasoning, especially when you see how he interacts with his daughter (Tyla), Ratcatcher 2, and the rest of the squad throughout the course of their adventure. He felt more like a gun for hire, and not necessarily one who would agree to do something as dangerous as trying to face Superman. After all, he rejects Amanda Waller numerous times until she uses his daughter against him in an extremely ruthless way (as to be expected from Waller, tbh, you know damn well she’s probably got a Kryptonite bullet hidden somewhere in her office).

So what pushed him to go up against Superman?

Where did he get a Kryptonite bullet from?

I’m not sure if that could fill an entire runtime for a movie, but I do think it would be an interesting plot thread to visit whenever we see Bloodsport again.

