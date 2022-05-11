Famously, Magneto has kids—two, in fact. Their names are Pietro and Wanda Maximoff. So, when we barely knew anything about Wanda in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, many of us hoped that, eventually, her inclusion would lead to the reveal that her father was Magneto. And maybe that could still happen and we could find out that her parents in Sokovia weren’t actually her parents from WandaVision. Who knows?

But now that we know the multiverse is out there and that the X-Men do exist, thanks to the inclusion of Sir Patrick Stewart in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, there has to be a universe where Wanda’s father is Magneto. So obviously, the next step is to ask Elizabeth Olsen who would be her daddy, right?

Both Sir Ian McKellen and Michael Fassbender have taken on the roles of Magneto in the X-Men franchise from Fox. Given that Fassbender is only 45 years old, the assumption would be that McKellen would be Olsen’s Wanda’s father. To be honest, though, I’d take Fassbender having Wanda as a kid in the MCU because he did have a son in Evan Peters’ version of Pietro/Peter Maximoff, and Peters is technically older than Olsen. So … it could happen!

But, in an interview with Geek Culture, Olsen was asked point blank which daddy she’d want to be hers (I hated writing that sentence), and she shared a very honest answer: Sir Ian McKellen because she had the hots for him when she was younger.

Olsen revealed that she had a crush on him in the series Playing Shakespeare where actors talk about Shakespeare characters, and she thought he was hot. So, it’d be an interesting dynamic on set, but it did lead to a great little moment online between Olsen’s comments and Sir Ian McKellen’s Facebook page. McKellen posted a link to the interview on Facebook, writing ,”If I had a daughter, I’d hope she’d be like Elizabeth. A treat to be her Daddy!” Everyone just loves throwing “Daddy” around.

“If I had a daughter, I’d hope she’d be like Elizabeth. A treat to be her Daddy!”



— Ian McKellen via Facebook on Elizabeth Olsen picking his Magneto to be #WandaMaximoff ’s father. pic.twitter.com/gPDprMNzqL — X-Men Updates (@XMenUpdate) May 10, 2022

Fassy or Ian?

For me, I am thinking from a long-game point of view. I think we might get a brief Wanda and Erik moment where McKellen is playing Magneto, much like how we got another moment with Stewart’s Charles Xavier in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But if they want to keep the X-Men franchise going, it might be easier going with Fassbender as a way of bringing in the X-Men at an earlier stage of their lives, instead of forcing both Stewart and McKellen back into their superhero suits well into their 80s. (They are 81 and 82 years old, respectively, now.)

I would love a moment between Olsen and McKellen. She had her brief moment with Evan Peters in WandaVision when he played a “recast” version of Pietro, so they are playing with the X-Men universe outside of Patrick Stewart. So maybe give the fans, and Elizabeth Olsen, what they want and just give us a little taste of Wanda meeting her father Magneto at some point? Honestly, it’d be a good way to bring in the X-Men!

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

