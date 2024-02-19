I Wish This Exquisite Loki Cosplay Could Appear in the MCU

Even when our favorite films and shows come to an end, cosplayers are there to give us more of the characters we love. One cosplayer has created an unforgettable Loki costume—using a concept that never even made it onto the screen.

Silhouette, a Boston-based cosplayer, recently unveiled a costume based on Marvel’s Loki. As Silhouette explains in the series of photos and videos chronicling the costume’s progress, the costume took over two years to put together.

“I’ve been working on this Loki for over two years but look at all the progress,” Silhouette wrote in an Instagram post on January 6, 2024. “I’m so excited that it’s all coming together now, and even though there’s a lot still to do, it feels amazing to see the finish line a little closer!”

The costume is based on concept art by Aleksi Briclot, who has created numerous works of concept art for Marvel films and series. This particular costume was designed for Thor: Ragnarok, but ended up unused after the film adopted a brighter, more high-tech aesthetic.

As Silhouette documents on Instagram, the costume involves intricately detailed leather panels, a cloak made of wool and feathers, and numerous washers—leading to the skirt alone weighing about ten pounds. As gorgeous as the costume itself is, Silhouette’s process is just as fascinating. Silhouette documents how she experimented with suspenders and velcro to hold the parts of the costume in place.

Finally, after numerous posts, Silhouette revealed the full costume in a Jotunheim-themed photoshoot. As a final touch, she added bits of blue skin and a red eye to the costume, in a nod to Loki’s heritage as a Frost Giant.

“Those who have been around here a while will know I was always sad we didn’t get the darker Norse/Viking aesthetic in Ragnarok,” Silhouette writes, “so when I saw this early design I knew I wanted to bring it to life, even if it took a long time (I’m just one person after all, not multiple Marvel studios!)”

Along with Loki, Silhouette has also brought other beloved characters to life, including Anne of Green Gables and Galadriel, complete with her epic velvet cloak from The Rings of Power.

You can check out more of Silhouette’s work, along with more posts about her Loki costume, on her Instagram and Ko-Fi pages!

(featured image: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

