I Love What ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Does With Gamora

This article contains major spoilers for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

The love story between Peter Quill and Gamora is one of the longest running romances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The two are torn apart when Thanos sacrifices Gamora to get the Soul Stone in Avengers: Infinity War—and, in a twist that’s almost as heartbreaking as Gamora’s death, a past version of her ends up in the current timeline, but with no memory of the relationship her alternate self had with Peter and the rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

I think it’s safe to say that we were all rooting for Gamora and Peter to rekindle their romance in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. That didn’t happen, but the story we did get is much more satisfying.

Gamora’s relationship with Peter is over, and that’s okay

At the beginning of the film, we see Peter drunkenly pining for Gamora. Yeah, he’s got his found family in the Guardians and a home in Knowhere, but losing Gamora still hurts.

Later, they meet up with Gamora when Nebula hires her to help them break into the High Evolutionary’s lab. Peter tries over and over again to get her to give him a chance, but Gamora’s not interested. She tries to make him understand that she’s a different person than the Gamora who fell in love with him.

For Peter, working with the new Gamora must feel like talking to a ghost. However, by the end of the movie, he’s able to make peace with the fact that she’s a different person now, and the two of them part on an amicable note. There’s always the possibility that they could fall in love again in the future—but more importantly, Peter is finally able to start healing from the pain of losing her. The Gamora who loved him may be dead, but for now, it’s enough for Peter to know that this Gamora is thriving.

The Ravagers are Gamora’s new family

But if Gamora isn’t with the Guardians anymore, who is she with? The Ravagers, of course.

In one scene, Gamora calls herself a Ravager and Peter scoffs. He grew up with the Ravagers! They’re not Gamora’s family! Obviously the Guardians are her real family, and if she would only give them a try, she’d see that!

And indeed, the movie sets us up to believe that Gamora is only biding her time with the Ravagers until she finds her real place in the universe (that is, with the Guardians). However, we see how wrong we were at the end of the movie, when she finishes her mission with the Guardians.

As soon as she boards the Ravager ship, they crowd around her, hugging and teasing her as she grins. It turns out she really has formed a bond with the Ravagers. They really are her new family! It’s not the family we all wanted for her, but damn, she sure looks happy.

Gamora and Nebula are friends

The final moment between Gamora and Nebula is one of my favorite parts of the film. As Gamora leaves, she and Nebula grunt quick goodbyes at each other. They seem gruff, but each is wearing the tiniest hint of a smile. The two sisters don’t get to have the emotional reconciliation they had in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, but they don’t hate each other anymore. They’re both free from Thanos and able to live their lives however they want. Even without the events of Vol. 2, they’ve become friends.

A romantic reconciliation with Peter would have been an easy and heartwarming end to Gamora’s story. This ending, though, is so much meatier and more complicated. I’m glad that James Gunn chose a bolder route in his storytelling—and I’m happy that Gamora gets to have a happy ending, even if it isn’t the simplest one.

