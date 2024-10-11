I love all your northern lights images. Maybe one day I will see it for myself

If there is one thing that will make you feel left out, it is everyone on your timeline sharing pictures of the pretty night sky. The one that you missed because you just didn’t know it was happening. Love to be left out.

Recommended Videos

The Northern Lights were visible to a great portion of the United States and it led to many, who have never seen them before, taking pictures and posting them in all their glory. I found out this was happening when the pictures went up and it was, decidedly, over. Cool guys, way to let me know a pretty thing was happening!

Everyone watched as the beautiful purple, pink, and green lights lit up the sky.

Can't believe Rogue and Magneto turned up AGAIN last night to turn the sky purple and green. https://t.co/1j4eNkxYRB — Maggie Lovitt ➡️ NYCC (@maggieofthetown) October 11, 2024

And there I sat, just watching the images roll in on social media. Missing the beauty.

me watching everyone enjoy the northern lights pic.twitter.com/l13PHvzELr — A.D.?? (@_ADWills) October 11, 2024

Many of us who didn’t get to see the lights because no one bothered to let us know what was happening, posted great jokes about the experience. We clearly were not all secretly upset that we’d missed a beautiful sight!

the northern lights are incredible pic.twitter.com/oa7A2zH3yx — Chris ??? (@GawkingGeek) October 10, 2024

I am one of those people who did want to see the Northern Lights at some point in my life. So knowing that they were literally above my head and I just missed them pains me. I could have checked an item off my ever growing bucket list!

So many of us only found out they were happening after the fact and that really hurts.

missed the aurora this is the worst day of my life — Leah Marilla Thomas (@leahmarilla) October 11, 2024

So many of us went through the stages of grief.

the northern lights were inside me all along (i missed them) — Rachel Leishman (@RachelLeishman) October 11, 2024

It felt lonely and isolating in a way that I’ve not felt since high school. So did you all text each other to go outside and just left me off the group chat? How did everyone else know what was happening except for me?!

We have a chance at redemption

The aurora is back tonight! So if you missed it, you might just be able to catch her beauty on your own camera this time. According to the NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center’s aurora forecast, the aurora will be visible from Canada to Alaska tonight and could be seen up to 620 miles away. They said that parts of Idaho, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin could see it and northern New York and parts of Vermont and New Hampshire along with Maine might be able to see it on the east coast.

Am I going to be delusional and think a miracle could happen and it’d reach New York City again? Yes. Yes I am. Because I want to take a picture with MY phone and post it and make everyone else jealous over MY picture.

I don’t want to see any more of your photos of the beautiful night sky. Because why didn’t EYE see it?! — Ashley Reese (@offbeatorbit) October 11, 2024

The FOMO was real and all of us just wanted to look at the pretty lights too. Hopefully, tonight will bring us a miracle and everyone who missed them will have their chance at redemption. Until I get to see them though, I refuse to like your pictures of the lights. I will be that petty because I want the pretty things!

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy