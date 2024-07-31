Another Classic ’90s Horror Franchise Is Making a Return

27 years after its intense gore and bloodshed managed to spark a wave of terror among audiences, the slasher movie I Know What You Did Last Summer is making a return.

Recommended Videos

Sony’s redux of the 1997 horror classic has found its cast, with Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline and Riverdale sensation Camilla Mendes set to headline the film. Sarah Pidgeon, Tyriq Withers, and Jonah Hauer-King are also on board, and Sony has set the release date as July 18, 2025. Reports suggest that the studio also wants Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jennifer Love Hewitt to reprise their roles from the original. Neil H. Moritz, who was one of the producers of the 1997 movie, returns to produce the reboot.

Jennifer Kaytin Robinson is attached as the director, with the script coming from her and Sam Lansky, after an initial contribution from Leah McKendrick. Robinson and Mendes earlier collaborated on the 2022 Netflix comedy-drama Do Revenge, which starred Maya Hawke and original IKWYDLS lead Sarah Michelle Gellar.

The legacy sequel will likely follow the plot of the original, which is centered around four young friends who are threatened by a merciless hook-wielding murderer who emerges one year after they get away with running over a man in a car accident. The movie is loosely based on the eponymous 1973 novel by Lois Duncan and also draws inspiration from an urban legend known as “The Hook.”

Gellar, Hewitt, Prinze Jr., Ryan Phillipe, Johnny Galecki, Anne Heche, and Bridget Wilson were a part of the main cast of the original, which was met with major commercial success, remaining number one at the U.S. box office for three consecutive weeks. It made $125.3 million worldwide against its $17 million dollar budget, prompting a sequel that came out the following year, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer. Hewitt and Prinze starred in the follow-up, but it wasn’t able to incite the same enthusiasm as the first film.

A third movie, I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer, was released in 2006 in direct-to-video format, but failed to leave a mark. Prime Video then launched a single-season, eight-episode long TV series in 2021 with James Wan attached as one of the executive producers, but it was canceled after failing to grab eyeballs.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy