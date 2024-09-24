I know what I’m doing next summer … watching this reboot of a favorite ’90s slasher film

After close to thirty years, the teen slasher film I Know What You Did Last Summer is finally getting a reboot, and it’s coming to theaters faster than we thought.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sony Pictures announced that a reboot movie called I Know What You Did Last Summer will come out in theaters on July 18, 2025.

What is I Know What You Did Last Summer?

I Know What You Did Last Summer first came out in 1997. It’s the story of four teenagers from a seaside town who cover up the supposed death of a friend in a car accident, The teens are then stalked by a killer who uses a massive fisherman’s hook to carry out his gruesome acts. It was a box office smash and earned a sequel in 1998 called I Still Know What You Did Last Summer. A third movie, I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer, went straight to video.

The powers-that-be have tried to resurrect this franchise a few times so far. There were plans for a movie reboot in 2014, but nothing ever came of that effort. Similarly, an Amazon series with the same title premiered in 2021, but was canceled after just 8 episodes.

Everything we know about the reboot so far

Original cast member Freddie Prinze Jr. will return to reprise his role of Ray Bronson, and Jennifer Love Hewitt is in talks to return as Julie James as well. Other confirmed cast members include Chase Sui Wonders, Madelyn Cline, Sarah Pidgeon, Tyriq Withers, and Jonah Hauer-King.

On the production side, original producer Neal Moritz will return to produce this latest installment of I Know What You Did Last Summer. Jennifer Kaytin Robinson will direct and is currently co-writing the script with Sam Lansky.

What will the reboot be about?

The script is still in process, so we have no idea how the show will pick up where the original film left off. The only clue we have so far is a tweet by director Kaytin Robinson which seemed to confirm that the new movie is based on canon, which would include all of the original films.

it is definitely not? ISKWYDLS is cannon ?? hope this helps https://t.co/paS4GQVN4z — Jenn Kaytin Robinson (@JennKaytin) July 31, 2024

I Know What You Did Last Summer will premiere in theaters on July 18, 2025.

