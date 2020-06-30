comScore

When Someone Says, “I Know a Place”? Don’t Trust Them.

When has it ever worked out for the better?

By Rachel LeishmanJun 30th, 2020, 4:18 pm

Thanos dragging Gamora to the cliff in Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War.

When have you ever heard someone say, “I know a place,” and it works out for the better? In all my twenty-eight years on this planet, I’ve never once heard those words uttered and then been transported somewhere worthwhile—truly, never. The only time that comes to mind, for me personally, is when my friend said he “knew a place” and then we walked around New York City for three hours and ended up at the same 24-hour diner we always went to on Friday nights. So … yeah, he knew a place, alright. It was the same place we all knew.

And so, Twitter has, in all of its infinite wisdom, capitalized on the notion that “knowing a place” is rarely a good thing, in just the way that Twitter tends to do.

Veep meme

(HBO)

Ranging from wildly specific to just completely outrageous, many took to Twitter to share their best takes—meaning that everyone took all their grievances out on literally anyone and anything and just inserted it into this fun meme format and then just laughed. It’s vicious, beautiful, and what we all deserve right now.

Looking at some of the best out there, it is clear that comedy is definitely subjective, and the way we all adapt to memes should be studied by psychologists at some point because the range this meme has is superb.

So, at the end of the day, we all have to remember one thing: Never trust someone who says, “I know a place,” because that place is definitely not where you’ll want to go.

Jack Donaghy says, "Never go with a hippie to a second location."

(NBC)

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

