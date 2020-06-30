When Someone Says, “I Know a Place”? Don’t Trust Them.

When have you ever heard someone say, “I know a place,” and it works out for the better? In all my twenty-eight years on this planet, I’ve never once heard those words uttered and then been transported somewhere worthwhile—truly, never. The only time that comes to mind, for me personally, is when my friend said he “knew a place” and then we walked around New York City for three hours and ended up at the same 24-hour diner we always went to on Friday nights. So … yeah, he knew a place, alright. It was the same place we all knew.

And so, Twitter has, in all of its infinite wisdom, capitalized on the notion that “knowing a place” is rarely a good thing, in just the way that Twitter tends to do.

Ranging from wildly specific to just completely outrageous, many took to Twitter to share their best takes—meaning that everyone took all their grievances out on literally anyone and anything and just inserted it into this fun meme format and then just laughed. It’s vicious, beautiful, and what we all deserve right now.

Looking at some of the best out there, it is clear that comedy is definitely subjective, and the way we all adapt to memes should be studied by psychologists at some point because the range this meme has is superb.

lady macbeth is like “i know a spot” but it’s not actually there — jessica lachenal (@jeslach) June 30, 2020

popular kids be like “i know a place” then take u from one parking lot to another parking lot — positive attitude hunter™️ (@hunteryharris) June 30, 2020

27 year old straight guys will be like I know a place and it’s their bed with maroon sheets and one pillow on it — Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) June 30, 2020

rich sad boys be like “i know a place” and then take you to their shrine of pictures dedicated to their issues with their father — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) June 30, 2020

liz and phil be like “I know a place” and then book you a trip because they’re just two hardworking travel agents pic.twitter.com/DnvWj6AXer — best of the americans (@bestofamericans) June 30, 2020

People in publishing be like, “I know a place ,” but then they don’t tell you where it is for like 3 to 6 months. — Brandon (@blgtylr) June 30, 2020

Wildlife biologists be like “I know a place” and then make you work 12+ hr days for a $200 monthly stipend and “housing” (its a tent). M.S. required. — Sam Helle (@samanthaiam) June 30, 2020

Organizers be like “I know a place” then send you a link to a webinar that starts in 1 hour. — abolition now. (@marsisbored) June 30, 2020

Photographers be like “I know a place” then take you to a bathtub full of milk — VUH (@Vuhlandes) June 29, 2020

Films bro will be like, “I know a place, but I can’t talk about it.” pic.twitter.com/Fkz9XKqySZ — ✨FILM DAZE✨ (@filmdaze) June 30, 2020

Poetry contests be like ‘I know a place’ then charge you $25 to enter — John Manuel Arias (@johnmanuelarias) June 30, 2020

sixth form be like “i know a place” and take you to your lowest mental point possible — libby (@libminz) June 29, 2020

boys be like “I know a place” and then take you here pic.twitter.com/atKpNlNbhj — Alison Herman (@aherman2006) June 30, 2020

Dr. Fauci be like “I know a place” and then tells you it’s your home. — Jesus Jiménez (@jesus_jimz) June 30, 2020

white girls be like “i know a place” pic.twitter.com/M7cSgfTR8I — blm donny (@_donnydrama) June 30, 2020

Vengeful lesbians be like “I know a place” then take you here pic.twitter.com/DoA9R3BqCx — Logan Willis (@loganwillis1915) June 29, 2020

tom nook be like “i know a place” and take you to a deserted island to put you in crippling debt — (@seaholdcrossing) June 29, 2020

toni morrison be like “I know a place” and then bring you to tears — Amina (@aminasaydaa) June 28, 2020

Black women be like “I know a place” and just take you towards growth and enlightenment. — Teklai (@Teklai_) June 28, 2020

thanos be like “I know a place” and then throw you off a cliff to get the soul stone pic.twitter.com/OXiAyxoms5 — The Mary Sue (@TheMarySue) June 30, 2020

So, at the end of the day, we all have to remember one thing: Never trust someone who says, “I know a place,” because that place is definitely not where you’ll want to go.

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com