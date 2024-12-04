‘I hate the US government’: MAGAs celebrate the possible return of a racist sports mascot thanks to a Republican senator

Sigh. This is always what Republicans wanted, isn’t it? To be racist and disgusting without anyone stopping them. Why else would they be celebrating a racist mascot potentially having a comeback?

Owner of the Washington Commanders, Josh Harris, and the NFL’s Roger Goodell are toying with the idea of bringing the team’s original name back. Originally called the “Redskins,” many protested the racist name for years before they finally changed it. They want it to make a comeback and gee I wonder what changed?

Frankly, this is exactly what the MAGA crowd were always going to do. They didn’t like this idea of “woke” culture taking over. To them, being “woke” was the worst you could be. In actuality, things like changing the name to the Commanders just was a display of RESPECT but that’s not how MAGA sees these sorts of things. The issue with the anti-“woke” agenda is that the crowd pushing it doesn’t recognize why we do these things.

It isn’t to just label everyone a racist. It is to show that we can grow from racist acts and change. Of course the hope that a racist mascot will return as the MAGA crowd celebrating. One X user even claimed that “No Native American cares. They feel pride in it.” This is not true and is most likely referencing a poll that was proven to be inaccurate. Senator Steve Daines said that conversations with the NFL were underway.

As another X user did accurately point out: This shouldn’t be a decision made by the government. This is a sports team and one that has a new name, so why is this even happening? “Why in the f*ck is the senate even involved in such a thing. Good f*cking grief. I hate the US government.”

There has to be something more important to these MAGA people

Being excited for something like this is, quite frankly, pathetic. Because it isn’t about your team you love changing its name. The people cheering for this don’t actually care about the Commanders. What they want is to end “wokeism.” All “woke” culture is comes from compassion and understanding and being open and willing to accept others. If someone tells you something offends them, your reaction should not be to double down on it.

So the celebration of a return to a team name that offends people is just gross. There isn’t anything in this world that you can give your attention to that brings you joy? This is what you’d rather be doing? It just screams pathetic to me. They find joy in making others feel uncomfortable and to what end? I just don’t understand how this is fun for anyone but the celebrating that is happening because of a TEAM NAME is just weird behavior. Please, get a hobby.

It’s not like the name change is going to help them win a Super Bowl. The last time they won was 1992. There are 30-somethings who have literally never seen the team win. So…

