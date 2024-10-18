‘I hate Taylor Swift’: Desperate Donny uses Taylor Swift song in campaign ad, hoping we will forget his history of misogynistic mumbo-jumbo

Donald Trump is a hypocrite, there’s no doubt about that, and he proved it once more with a bizarre video featuring a song by Taylor Swift. Yep, the same Taylor Swift he professes to hate.

After Taylor Swift endorsed Kamala Harris—and called herself a “childless cat lady” in a nod to JD Vance’s wild vendetta against the childfree—Trump’s brain seems to have absolutely broken. He took to his right-wing social media platform Truth Social and posted “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” like a 12-year-old. And yet seemingly he’s still fine using her music.

The video in question is a “Women For Trump” one. Why on earth any self-respecting woman would vote for Trump, a man who grabs women “by the pussy” is the question, but sadly said question remains unanswered. It features various female members of MAGA, including Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara, dressed in pink (because all women love pink, obviously!) and singing along to Taylor Swift’s “22” before the music turns into Forgiato Blow’s skin-crawling “Trump Trump Baby.”

Donald Trump uses Taylor Swift song in campaign video after brutal message https://t.co/c9T9yTdFAD — ExpressUSNews (@ExpressUSNews) October 18, 2024

Is the Trump team trying to make another anti-Swift statement with the video? Frankly, it’s impossible to tell. It’s as unhinged as everything else that’s come out of the Trump campaign, and is highly unlikely to swing women voters.

Obviously, Swift would never approve of Donald Trump using her music, and in fact neither do most big names in the music industry. Everyone from Celine Dion to REM has issued statements telling Trump to knock it off with the appropriation of their songs. Trump doesn’t seem to care, though. During a recent event he literally just played music, most of it by his haters, as he stood there and weirdly swayed. More proof, as if any were needed, that he doesn’t have the mental capabilities to be president.

