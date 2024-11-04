‘I don’t want to overreact BUT’: Terrifying consequences of a second Trump presidency take over the internet

Do you ever sit and think about the Doomsday Clock? That’s what the eve of this election feels like. Everything hangs in a precarious balance, making it somewhat hard to breathe as we ponder the potential outcomes of tomorrow’s Presidential election and how we got here in the first place. Trump is a felon. Full stop. He does not have the best interests of the country at heart, and he certainly doesn’t care about middle America or the lower classes.

Recommended Videos

It really isn’t much of a stretch to say that this may be one of the most important elections, not just of our generation but in the history of the United States. We allowed Donald Trump to get elected once and are now finally starting to see some of the consequences of his first presidency. While we aren’t sure what another term would bring, it’s safe to say that it wouldn’t be good.

Twitter started the hashtag #IDontWantToOverreactBUT to allow users to detail the problems that have since stemmed from Trump’s first run. It’s bleak, y’all.

#IDontWantToOverreactBUT Trump will fuckup the economy AGAIN, but this time, there won’t be a recovery. pic.twitter.com/VGdrDjtmMp — John Francis (@JohnF1CDO) November 4, 2024

Trump supporters love to say that he grew the economy, or that he created so many new jobs. The truth is, most of that began under Obama and took a few years to show results. What we’re seeing now, four years into Biden’s presidency, are the results of what Trump did: Inflation; a rise in hate crimes; a continued belief in complete and utter lies. It isn’t the actions of our current President.

While the U.S. hasn’t always had the best international reputation, that has also soured further thanks to Trump. Imagine what was once considered the most powerful nation electing someone like Trump, a veritable laughing stock. Even just a decade ago it would have been unheard of, and yet, here we are.

These reasons, and many more, are why any sort of election apathy this year is dangerous. We absolutely cannot have a repeat of 2016. (If I see any “I’m voting Harambe” I swear.) We are already on the way to a possible recession in 2o25. So many livelihoods and basic rights hang in the balance.

It’s more than just us in this election. People can consider it fear-mongering, but the truth is that even our worst predictions probably would not be far off from reality. We have to think about the future of not just the country, but the world as a whole. Trump cannot be trusted, and should not even be able to run. Please, vote if you haven’t already.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy