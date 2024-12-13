‘I don’t think it’s going to be very controversial’: Trump considers ending childhood vaccine programs

Donald Trump confirms he’s discussing the possibility of ending childhood vaccine programs with his Secretary of Health and Human Services nominee Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

The news isn’t surprising, considering Kennedy is one of the most prominent anti-vaccine activists and conspiracy theorists. He has frequently pushed misinformation about vaccines, including spreading debunked claims that vaccines are linked to a variety of conditions, including autism, ADHD, cancer, and more. Kennedy was once banned from Instagram for sharing false COVID-19 vaccine claims, and members of his family released an open letter distancing themselves from his dangerous spread of misinformation. Meanwhile, there’s evidence Trump is also starting to subscribe to dangerous anti-vaccine conspiracies. In July, a leaked phone call between Trump and Kennedy heard Trump express skepticism about vaccines and falsely claim that babies get “38 different vaccines” and can be seen “starting to change radically.”

Even before Trump announced Kennedy as his Secretary of Health and Human Services pick, he stated the conspiracy theorist could “do anything he wants,” even if it’s a vaccine ban. Now, the president-elect confirms they’re considering ending childhood vaccine programs.

Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy discussing ending childhood vaccine programs

During an interview with Time magazine, Trump was asked if he would agree to end childhood vaccination programs if Kennedy wanted to. Trump confirmed he would consider it while also referencing debunked claims that there’s a link between autism and vaccines. He stated, “We’re going to have a big discussion. The autism rate is at a level that nobody ever believed possible. If you look at things that are happening, there’s something causing it.” When questioned if his administration may try to ban certain vaccines, he replied, “It could if I think it’s dangerous, if I think they are not beneficial, but I don’t think it’s going to be very controversial in the end.”

His statement appears to align with what Kennedy has said in the past. While he has expressed skepticism about vaccines, he claimed that he wouldn’t seek to ban all vaccines, especially if they’re “working for somebody.” Still, putting someone in charge of the nation’s health who has expressed belief in disproven theories is dangerous and raises concerns about access to vaccines. Trump and Kennedy may not want to ban all vaccines, but they at least seem open to questioning them.

Even if Kennedy doesn’t ban vaccines, having an administration in charge that spreads disinformation on vaccines is already dangerous enough. Former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb warned CNBC, “You’re going to see measles, mumps, and rubella vaccination rates go down. And like I said, if we lose another 5%, which could happen the next year or two, we will see large measles outbreaks. For every 1,000 cases of measles that occur in children, there will be one death.” Decreasing vaccinations would have devastating effects, making it quite alarming that Trump is open to the idea of entirely ending childhood vaccination programs.

