I Don’t Like This ‘Ironheart’ News

Marvel is shifting its upcoming release schedule. With both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes continuing to wage on, it makes sense that the release schedules are starting to move. What I don’t love about this news, which comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter, is that Ironheart is currently “off the schedule.” What that means, I don’t know.

It seems as if the series just can’t be completed yet due to the strikes. Filming has wrapped on the project but any pick-ups or adjustments are now being held up because of the strikes (thanks, AMPTP!) and we don’t know when the series can resume as of this moment. This is what people have been warning about with the AMPTP not listening to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA. Fans have seemingly had no problems with their favorite shows or movies because they still are coming out.

But now we’re seeing delays and it’s only going to get worse the more the AMPTP refuses to be reasonable. The demands of SAG-AFTRA and the WGA are the bare minimum. Frankly, they should be asking for more. They’re being the reasonable ones in this situation, while the AMPTP is too busy hiring multiple PR crisis firms instead of realizing they’re going to keep losing money and resources the longer they refuse to meet the simple requests of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA.

Ironheart being off the table frightens me. I don’t think the show is going to end up never getting released, but it still hurts that something that was so exciting is now caught in the crossfire of a war that AMPTP wants to continue. When is the AMPTP finally going to realize they need to meet the reasonable demands that the WGA and SAG-AFTRA outlined for them?

I want my Riri Williams

The minute that this show was announced, I truly and honestly blacked out and didn’t know what was going on. Why? Because Riri Williams is my girl. I read her Ironheart comic shortly after it came out and declared her my daughter, promising to protect her from the world. Seeing her come to life through Dominique Thorne’s performance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever meant the world to me because Thorne truly embodies the excitement that Riri has for invention and her willingness to join in the fight.

It’s why Ironheart is my most anticipated of the Marvel line-up. To know that she’s off the schedule for the time being, all because of the greedy AMPTP? That’s beyond frustrating. This is just the beginning. Members of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA warned this was going to start happening and now we’re seeing it unfold all at once. What’s important to remember is that this was all avoidable.

The AMPTP (by way of the studios) are just too greedy and now the hard work of writers and actors has to sit in the dark because the AMPTP refuses to be reasonable. It’s shameful.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

