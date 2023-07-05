I Couldn’t Believe This Beloved SNL Alum Is in ‘Nimona’!

Like most everyone else who watched it, I fell deeply in love with Nimona and thoroughly enjoyed pretty much everything about it. As an old reader of the original graphic novel, I was incredibly pleased with this adaptation and impressed with the vocal talents from the whole cast. However, one voice in particular stood out to me.

When we’re introduced to the knights, Thoddeus Sureblade (a.k.a. Todd) immediately establishes himself as the jocky tool of the group. Everything about him, from his mannerisms to his voice, is Classic Douche Bro material, which clued me into who his voice actor might be.

And lo and behold, I was right: Todd is voiced by none other than Beck Bennett, one of my absolute favorite SNL alums!

Since retiring from SNL in 2021, I’ve wondered where Bennett has gone. While many former SNL players tend to sign onto other network programs soon after leaving the show, Bennett seemed to fade into the background. Initially, I thought he was just prioritizing the caretaking of his child. Evidently, he’s also been putting his chops to good use as a voice actor.

Alongside Nimona, Bennett has been lending his bro-voice to shows like Close Enough, The Simpsons, and Netflix’s Saturday Morning All Star Hits! (created by fellow SNL alum Kyle Mooney), and honestly, he’s got the perfect range for voice acting. Bennett has always been one of SNL’s most talented character actors, never going overboard with his delivery but committing to the bit 100% no matter what he was doing. I’d imagine he can go even further than that in a voice booth, as he does with Todd in Nimona.

It was a delight to hear Beck Bennett again, especially playing such a jerkish character. I’d missed Bennett’s performances since he retired from SNL, and Todd is kind of a perfect role for him: cartoonishly jockish, bro-y, and altogether ridiculous. Major props to Bennett for his delivery, and we hope to see him in even more voice roles to come!

(featured image: SNL / Netflix)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]