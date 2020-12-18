I guess, technically, Full Frontal With Samantha Bee’s Grinch version of Mitch McConnell is worse than the real one, if only because she went to great lengths to detail, in rhyme, all the awful things about the real Republican Senate Majority Leader and ascribe them to the Grinch version, with the help of Georgia Democratic Senate candidate John Ossoff. So, the storybook monstrosity can only get worse from there, but that’s not saying much about the real Senator Mitch McConnell.

Of course, this isn’t just because we gather ’round every year at this time to hear tales of the man who’s proud to make sure our nation’s Congress is as ineffective as possible for most of us while trying to shield employers who endanger employees in the middle of a pandemic. No, it’s because the Georgia Senate elections that Ossoff is competing in are going on right now, and whether or not McConnell gets to keep making sure nothing gets done for the American people hangs in the balance, with Democrats needing to win both Georgia seats to keep Republicans from holding over 50 seats in the U.S. Senate.

With Joe Biden’s presidential victory in the state coming in at a very narrow margin, there’s a very real chance that Republicans Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue could win and prevent Biden from getting a whole lot done as Republicans suddenly remember the word “deficit”:

Mark is a Republican data analytics expert https://t.co/Ziaq6IBGRN — Kyle Kondik (@kkondik) December 18, 2020

For the first time in 4 years Republicans are mentioning the Deficit, amazing. Stop inflicting pain with these political games and get these survival checks to people. https://t.co/q04JJ4gQs3 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) December 18, 2020

It took a massive effort to flip Georgia blue for the presidential election, and as the plea at the end of Bee’s story makes clear, any help anyone can provide this time around is both useful and critical.

