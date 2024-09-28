‘I call him Cuddle McSnugglestuff’: Ellen DeGeneres is getting dragged for a cringe P. Diddy tweet from 2016

Stand-up comedians getting canceled for something they rightfully should be canceled for and then making a big deal about in their “comebacks” seems to be in vogue these days, and Ellen DeGeneres is no different in this regard.
The veteran comic is in the news again, but not for the reason you think. While her recent Netflix special For Your Approval is inciting discussions on social media following her announcement about retiring from show business, her personal social media activity from a few years back is raising eyebrows.
In a tweet sent from her account on November 5, 2016, Ellen refers to maligned musician and entrepreneur Sean Combs, a.k.a. P. Diddy, as Cuddle McSnugglestuff while wishing him a happy birthday.
Once the X (formerly Twitter) police took notice of Ellen’s post, a barrage of uncomfortable questions with hilarious undertones followed. Here are some of the funniest responses:
Ever since her talk show picked up, DeGeneres has been one of the most popular and influential figures in Hollywood, and her being friends with a music mogul doesn’t come as a surprise. However, this relationship is being examined in a different light because of the harrowing allegations Diddy is currently facing—including sex trafficking—which, if proven, could result in him staying behind bars for a considerable period.
While not close to being in the same league of crimes, DeGeneres herself came into the limelight in July 2020 when she was accused of on-set bullying. Ten former employees of her show The Ellen DeGeneres Show accused her of creating a hostile workplace environment, which included the use of racist remarks and abuse, neglection of female sexual harassment by executives, firing employees for taking medical and bereavement leaves and going to the extent of replacing the on-set workers with non-union employees during the pandemic.
The ex-employees revealed their plight to Buzzfeed News, and their allegations seem to corroborate with stories shared on a Twitter thread started by Kevin T. Porter. The thread began with Kevin asking Twitter users to share the instances where Ellen had been mean to them, and his mentions were flooded in no time with a multitude of incidents.
At the time, the incident quickly got swept under the rug after Warner Media launched an internal investigation and Ellen apologized profusely. However, since 2020, she has been subjected to relentless online vitriol for her past actions, which she has duly mentioned in her last-ever standup special.
Published: Sep 28, 2024 06:22 am