We Have an Alternate Ending To Thank for Will Smith’s Return in ‘I Am Legend 2’

Over 15 years have passed since I Am Legend premiered, giving us what is often considered one of Will Smith’s best performances. Now, the patience of fans is being rewarded as a sequel is officially in development.

There have long been talks of a sequel or prequel to I Am Legend, given that it was a commercial success and received relatively positive reviews. However, far too many ideas and plans fell through, leaving fans doubtful that another movie in the franchise would ever become a reality. Discussions about another film began as early as 2008 when director Francis Lawrence revealed that a prequel was in development. By 2011, the prequel had fallen through, and rumors shifted to the development of a reboot. Discussions tapered off and years passed without news of the franchise’s continuation.

Even if another film happened, there was doubt about whether Smith would get on board, as he is known to shy away from sequels. Fans were in for quite the surprise when it was announced in 2022 that Warner Bros. was developing I Am Legend 2, with Smith signed on to reprise his role.

What to expect from I Am Legend 2

Smith is set to reprise his role as Dr. Robert Neville, but he isn’t the only returnee on the I Am Legend 2 set. Akiva Goldsman, who penned the original script alongside Mark Protosevich, is returning to write the script for the sequel. Meanwhile, Michael B. Jordan has joined the cast in an undisclosed role and will also produce the film alongside Smith. So far, Smith and Jordan are the only confirmed cast members attached to the sequel. However, Alice Braga has confirmed she is interested in reprising her role as Anna in the film.

A release date for I Am Legend 2 has not yet been confirmed. Given that it’s still in its very early stages of development, it isn’t expected to arrive until 2025 or 2026. Plotwise, viewers are likely wondering how a continuation of I Am Legend will work, and more specifically, how Smith was able to return as Neville. After all, didn’t the first film end with Neville dying? Well, not quite. The film actually has two endings. Initially, the film ended with Neville recognizing the error of his ways. He had become so consumed with finding a cure that there was no humanity in how he treated the Darkseekers. In the end, he gives up finding a cure and focuses on finding survivors with a new perspective and change of heart.

The original ending was closer to the book’s, as both see Neville recognize the error of his ways. However, test screenings showed that audiences didn’t like the original ending. When I Am Legend was released theatrically, the ending was changed to have Neville sacrifice himself to save the cure, thus dying as a hero. So, to remedy the issue of Neville’s death, the sequel is treating the original ending as canon. Neville is still alive in the sequel and no longer pursuing a cure for the disease. This means that the plot for the sequel could really be anything as Neville continues to navigate a post-apocalyptic world and becomes accustomed to his place in it.

