‘I Am Groot’ First Trailer Released at SDCC 2022 | The Mary Sue

Move over, Baby Grogu, the original cute green (and brown) baby is back!

San Diego Comic Con 2022 has begun and thus we have new trailers for a host of upcoming shows and movies, the most recent is the first trailer for ‘I Am Groot,’ a new short series that will follow Baby Groot of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Described by IMDb as “[a] series of shorts featuring the seedling Groot along with several new and unusual characters,” the series appears to take place shortly before or after Guardians of the Galaxy Volume II, when Baby Groot was still a baby. The series will feature five original shorts and will start streaming August 10th on Disney+.

The only thing confirmed about the cast is that Vin Diesel is reprising his role as Groot, as he has for most Marvel Cinematic Universe media associated with the character. No confirmation as to which, if any, other Guardians or MCU characters will appear. This seems to be a somewhat self-contained series in the vein of Baymax, mostly following Groot on adventures like meeting Lilliputian-esque creatures that he can feed with his leaves. Still, I hope that we get at least some voice acting from the Guardians cast, perhaps as a way of showing Groot’s family from his perspective.

One thing’s assured, I’ll be watching on day one and until then, I’ll be eagerly awaiting the chance to see my little boi.

(image: Marvel Studios)

